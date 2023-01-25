NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — When Ivanna “Iva” Lopez was 9 years old back in 2007, she was a 4th grader at Bauder Elementary School, walking frequently past Harold Radcliffe Park with her friends, thinking how great it would be to have a playground there.
Iva approached the town in early 2008 with the idea, and today, that experience led not only to the construction of her dream playground and later her adult pursuits relative to Florida history, but also to the town encouraging young people to attend open town meetings.
After Iva and her friend Ashley McGowan first wrote a letter to Mayor Bill Queen proposing the playground idea, the mayor responded by inviting the girls to participate in a workshop meeting.
“I thought it would be a great opportunity for the girls to see how government works, and that good things could happen for the town,” said the mayor.
Iva took the reins of the children’s side of the project since her friend, Ashley, was in the process of moving away. After school one day Iva went by herself to town hall, sitting face-to-face with the mayor for her appointment with him to brainstorm the playground.
Both Iva and the mayor have fond memories of going through the catalogs together.
“Do you remember that safety and liability issues kept us from adding a water park?” Queen asked Iva during a recent interview with the two.
Iva, now 24 and still a resident of North Redington Beach, nodded yes. “I remember being excited about pricing out the swing set.”
Purchasing the playground equipment was presented to the Board of Commissioners and unanimously approved. “The next budget year the equipment was ordered and installed before the next summer,” said Queen.
The experience of contributing to the town with her part in the playground equipment left an impression on Iva. Her family had moved to North Redington Beach from Tampa before her very first birthday, so her roots in the town are nearly life-long. Then a school assignment in an art history class inspired her to write about and research The Tides regarding its architecture and history.
Iva’s interest in local and Florida history grew. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in history in Dec. 2021. Iva initially worked part-time in the “Cracker Country” museum inside the Florida State Fairgrounds, reenacting 19th century Florida life. Currently, she is working locally at St. Mark’s Pre-K Daycare Center with aspirations to continue her education in Florida history.
“Local history, culture, the essence of the community — it is personal to me,” said Iva.
Queen was in his second year of office when Iva showed up 15 years ago at town hall with her ideas for the playground equipment at Harold Radcliffe Park. Soon to start his 10th term as mayor, having recently run unopposed, he reflected on how one little girl made a difference in North Redington Beach.
Having a reputation of being accessible to his constituents from the onset of his public service, the mayor said Iva inspired him to open town hall meetings to children accompanied by their parents or responsible adults.
“We don’t get too many requests from kids, but when we do, it’s amazing how smart they are,” said Queen.
After the mayor’s positive experience with Iva, he became receptive to the idea of having college students come and participate at town hall meetings. Ten years ago, Jeff Kronschnabl, a professor at St. Petersburg College, began assigning his civics students to attend North Redington Beach meetings to listen and ask questions during the meetings. The mayor and professor where previously acquainted from their law enforcement days, when the mayor worked at the Sheriff’s Office and the professor worked at the Clearwater Police Department.
“When someone like Iva likes living here and volunteers here, it reflects positively on the town and makes the community that much stronger,” said Queen.
“Every time I go past Radcliffe Park, I tell anyone I’m with that I wrote a letter that got the playground, jungle gym and swings built,” said Iva. “Now my niece lives here and I am proud of the little impact I was able to make; my niece plays on those very same swings.”
When asked how she would like it if someday she had her own children and got to see them play on those very same swings, Iva replied, “I would love it.”