ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library, 365 73rd Ave., has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
Friday, Sept. 15, 12 noon-3 p.m. — Big Red Bus Blood Drive: Help save a life! Donate blood today. Look for the Big Red Bus at the St. Pete Beach Library.
Friday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Play our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full-body gaming experience — bring clean socks!
Monday, Sept. 18, 12 noon — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. — Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full-body gaming experience — bring clean socks.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Sept. 19,10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Can We Chat? For seniors. CHATS stands for Companionship, Help, and Access by Telephone for Seniors. CHATS matches seniors with trained volunteer callers who "chat" and check in on them by phone at least once a week. Stop by the table for more information about these services.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 12 noon-2 p.m. — Voter registration event: Elections staff will be at the library to answer questions, provide voter registration for new voters, and assist current voters who need to update their information.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m. — Bluey’s Wackadoo Bash: Are you a fan of Bluey and the Heeler family? Come join us for crafts, activities, and snacks inspired by the dogs from down under! Drop-in style event.
Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. — Documentary: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “The Unsinkable Greta James” by Jennifer E. Smith. Email: spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Saturday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. — Game on: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full-body gaming experience — bring clean socks.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.