Resident Peter Rawlik addresses Redington Beach commissioners Oct. 7 in the town’s newly renovated meeting room. Commissioners now sit socially distanced at a longer, straight dais, while staff are at separate tables along the walls. The room also received new ceiling tiles, new flooring, new shutters and new paint. Seating for audience members is placed in a checkerboard pattern about 6 feet apart. Meetings had been conducted over Zoom software since April because of the pandemic.