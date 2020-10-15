REDINGTON BEACH — Commissioners have given tentative approval to changes in the building code to clarify the powers and duties of the town’s Board of Adjustment.
The vote was made Oct. 7 in the commission’s newly renovated Assembly Hall, where the panel and public met face to face for the first time since March 4 because of social restrictions created by the pandemic.
Unanimously approved on first reading, the changes would allow the Board of Adjustment to approve exceptions to the building code where “special conditions” would “result in unnecessary and undue hardship” if the code was to be literally enforced.
The proposed revisions would establish six conditions that must be met for a variance to be granted. The conditions include:
• The property has “an unusual hardship not suffered by other similarly situated properties with the same district.”
• The hardship was not “self-created” by the property owner.
• The variance is the minimum necessary.
Appeals of the board’s decisions would be limited to provisions of the town code. Appeals for interpretation or application of the Florida Building Code would be prohibited.
Variances would not be allowed for local regulations dealing with zoning, building height, non-conforming docks or the town’s comprehensive plan.
The town’s building code administrator would be allowed to grant minor variances without the board’s approval under certain conditions.
A public hearing would be held for all variances submitted.
In other news
• On second and final reading, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance setting new rules for trash disposal and pickup. It also mandates that apartment complexes and condominium associations create recycling programs for their buildings.
• At the start of the meeting, Mayor Nick Simons thanked city staff for their efforts in the extensive remodeling of the meeting room. The work took place over several months as the commission met remotely over Zoom. Commissioners now sit socially distanced at a longer, straight dais, while staff are at separate tables along the walls. The room also received new ceiling tiles, new flooring, new shutters and new paint. Seating for audience members is in a checkerboard pattern about 6 feet apart.
• Simons announced the town’s annual holiday boat parade would be held again this year, on Dec. 13. Anyone interested in participating should contact Town Hall.