MADEIRA BEACH — The city has come up with a plan to move ahead on the final phase of its Gulf Boulevard undergrounding project after the shock of receiving a binding estimate from Duke Energy that was way over budget.
This phase of the project covers the south end of town, from 144th Avenue to the John’s Pass Bridge, after previous work that started in 2012 undergrounded the northern and central portions of Gulf Boulevard through the city.
During budget meetings in 2022, city officials had scheduled to do the third and final phase of the project in the upcoming year, using a “working estimate” from Duke Energy of $2.2 million. That number recently jumped to $2.8 million when Duke submitted their binding cost estimate on Jan. 18.
Facing costs that would be around $600,000 over budget, city staff started conversations with Duke to find out what caused the increase and what could be done about it, so that construction could still begin in early 2023 as scheduled.
An item on the city commission’s Feb. 8 regular meeting agenda called for approval of the contract with Duke, but with the cost issues unresolved, no vote was taken at that meeting. The estimate is good for 180 days.
“I would like to see you all get a sharper pencil on this. See if Duke can help us out,” said Mayor John Hendricks. He said the city’s undergrounding project is helping Duke out, because some of the existing poles and equipment would need to be upgraded by Duke were it not for the transition to underground utilities.
A special commission meeting was held Feb. 13 to hear some options that were discussed between city staff and the utility officials to try to keep the project on track and closer to the budgeted cost.
Public Works Director Megan Wepfer and Mark Porter, the city’s utility consultant, told the commissioners that the main thing driving the higher cost estimate was the “astronomical increase” in the price of equipment such as switch boxes and transformers, which went up more than 120 percent.
There is reason to believe those prices may have “some downward movement” in the coming months, Porter said.
On the other hand, the price of conduit and the labor to install it has not seen the sharp inflation. Porter said that since that work comes at the beginning of the project and takes about six months, Duke could proceed with the purchase and laying of conduit, but put off the purchase of switch boxes and other equipment that isn’t needed until the end of the project anyway.
During the next 180 days, Duke could potentially revise the binding cost estimate downward — but not upward. Duke agreed to recalculate the figure at least monthly using the latest prices for the costly equipment, which hopefully will be coming down.
In addition to the potential decreases in equipment costs, Porter said they scrutinized every line item in the cost estimate for amounts that could be eliminated. He said there was $200,000 in unnecessary labor costs that could be taken out.
Wepfer said there is a line item in the binding cost estimate for undergrounding a short portion of Gulf Lane, where the wires take a detour from Gulf Boulevard. That was not in the city’s budget for the Gulf Boulevard project. But Wepfer said she had budgeted funds for two blocks of Gulf Lane in another project, at $108,000, so those budget dollars can be transferred to the Gulf Boulevard project, reducing the budget shortage.
As things currently stand, it appears the $600,000 budget shortage can be reduced by at least $300,000, and the potential exists for further improvement if the equipment prices come down. Worst case, at the end of the 180 days, the equipment prices will stay at today’s prices. Even if the price goes up, the binding cost estimate caps the amount at today’s prices, so the city is in no danger of paying a higher amount. Best case, the final binding cost estimate will be near the budgeted amount, erasing the budget shortage.
If a high budget variance does remain, Porter said a payment plan can be worked out to stretch the payments over a longer period of time.
Commissioner Ray Kerr said, “I’m very encouraged at what you were able to do.”
Ultimately, the Gulf Boulevard Beautification Project is paid for with county Penny for Pinellas funds, but each of the municipalities along the beach needs to pay the bill initially for undergrounding in their town and then apply for reimbursement from the county.
Hendricks reminded everyone that long-term maintenance of the undergrounded system “will be on Duke.” Porter added, “Duke fully owns the asset.”
The special meeting concluded with the commission voting unanimously “to approve the Duke Energy binding cost estimate, with the 180-day checkup on prices for equipment.”