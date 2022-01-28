INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach bar scene is currently in a state of flux, with some favorite hot spots closing in recent years while others are opening, or are planning to open, in their place.
On New Year’s Day, a well-known Pinellas County brand replaced a longtime community favorite when Hurricane Eddie’s IRB opened in the old Red Lion Pub space at 1407 Gulf Blvd.
The spacious bar, which is adorned with colorful murals and features a large outdoor patio that includes the iconic Red Lion phone booth, is the third beach-themed offshoot of the popular Dunedin-based sports bar, Eddie’s Bar and Grill. And, according to GM Michele Cognetti, they are excited to be open following a lengthy remodeling process.
“We’re happy to be open and serving the IRB community,” said Cognetti, who also manages the Hurricane Eddie’s locations in Gulfport and Dunedin. “It’s been a long time coming.”
While the bar doesn’t yet serve food as they wait for the new commercial kitchen to be completed, that hasn’t stopped anxious guests, including city officials, from checking out the new site.
“I’d like to say I that I have taste-tested the new Hurricane Eddie’s and their bar is working fine,” City Commissioner Denise Houseberg joked during the Jan. 11 commission meeting, adding they are “waiting on a hood and all the inspections” before they are able to serve food.
But as guests are being encouraged to bring outside food in the interim, visitors don’t seem to mind the lack of munchies, as a large crowd turned out for the opening and people continue to fill the bar daily.
According to Cognetti, they “have a lot of things coming around the corner this spring,” with special events planned for the (hopeful) start of spring training in March. And though she admitted the ongoing MLB lockout could put a cramp on any baseball-themed promotions and events, she said the important thing to note is Hurricane Eddie’s IRB is open for business, providing residents and visitors with a new place to hang out and build friendships that retains a strong connection to some of their old favorites.
“Everyone here is from the original Red Lion or 18 on the Rocks,” Cognetti said, citing another recently shuttered local landmark. “We’re all here, so come down and see us!”