INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — It’s not quite accurate to say it’s “all over but the shouting” in the city’s short-term rentals debate, because months of shouting — let’s call it passionate dialogue — in City Commission sessions also has died down.
As for substantive progress, on March 1 the commission reviewed a proposed 20-page draft ordinance for some two hours, after which public comment filled another hour. That was a far cry from the marathon sessions held in November and late January that featured long lines of people waiting to speak.
But interest in the issue is still high, with two-dozen people stepping to the podium to voice their thoughts on some of the thornier elements of the proposed ordinance. Points of interest include the ordinance’s 10-person occupancy limit, the removal of a clause related to the use of pools after 10 p.m., and the exclusion of a commercial tourist zone on the west side of Gulf Boulevard.
Interest in such measures means the subject is likely to draw further close appraisal at the next commission meeting.
“We can have a discussion about the pool time and (special permit) occupancy limits, because I want to make sure it’s enforceable,” Mayor Cookie Kennedy told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “We’re waiting for the direction we need from the sheriff’s department.”
Kennedy acknowledged some people are still upset about the city’s proposed and existing ordinances. But she said she wants both sides to understand they are continually working on enforcement, currently working on adding new fire safety regulations, and are in the process of hiring a special magistrate to handle hearings on violations.
“We’ve been enforcing from the beginning,” she said. “But now that we have more vacation rentals, we have to make sure we can enforce our codes. We’re not here to scare people. We’re here to do enforcement.”
Kennedy said she believes the commercial tourist zone will be excluded from the new ordinance.
“If anyone on the commission wants to bring it up, they can” during the ordinance’s first reading, she added.
Meantime, proposed state legislation limiting registration fees to $50 a year could be a crippling blow for many communities, the mayor said. Indian Rocks Beach had proposed an annual registration fee of $400 a unit.
“This bill, if passed, is going to directly hurt us,” Kennedy said of Senate Bill 714, proposed by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, whose district includes Indian Rocks Beach. “We’re doing everything we can, we really are. But in many cases, our hands are tied.”
Indeed, the city’s response to the short-term rentals issue was acknowledged by several speakers at the last meeting.
“I want to compliment the commission tonight,” Don House, a local resident who had been critical of the commission previously.
House added that trying to craft local legislation while state lawmakers are working to undercut it is “kind of like chasing a greased pig.”
The commission is next scheduled to meet Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The first reading of the proposed ordinance is scheduled for the commission’s April 11 meeting.
Prior to the regularly scheduled meeting, officials will hold the swearing-in ceremony for new commissioners. Four candidates are vying for two open seats on March 14 — incumbent Denise Houseberg and challengers Don House, Preston Smith and Lan Vaughan.