NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — Let the drooling begin! Last month John and Barbara Messmore, husband-and-wife owners of Sweet Sage Café & Boutique, discovered via WFLA-TV that their restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 dog-friendly restaurants in the United States. The restaurant, at 16725 Gulf Blvd. in North Redington Beach, came in at number 14 on the list and was the only eatery in all of Tampa Bay to be recognized.
Selections for the list are made exclusively based upon favorable on-line Yelp reviews. The honor is not something for which restaurant owners may apply. Only the pet parents themselves have the final say. Now, that is something to yelp or bark about.
Sweet Sage Café has been around 35 years and owned the last 18 years by the Messmores. The couple introduced doggie dining a decade ago. “We were the first to apply for a doggie dining license in North Redington Beach,” said John Messmore.
Breakfast and lunch are served seven days a week from 7a.m.-2 p.m. There are two menus: one for people and one for dogs. Both are extensive, filled with humor, and would pass anyone’s sniff test.
The people menu begins with “Thirst things first” and offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as specialty coffee drinks, fresh fruit smoothies and flavored iced tea and lemonade. Breakfast options include quiche, crepes, waffles, French toast, Swedish pancakes as well as a wide variety of scramblers and eggs benedict. Lunch options consist of soup, appetizers, salads, steak burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and much more. A kid’s menu is also available.
Tasty treats on the doggie menu include “French poodle” toast, “bowser” biscuit & gravy, “three dog night” (three beggin’ strips), “wake up little shih tzu” creamy scrambled eggs, “snoopie soufflé” scramble with cheese, Belgium “woof hound” waffle, “beagle” bagel with cream cheese and salmon, “mutt loaf” (4 oz. steak a la ground), boneless chicken breast, and a further assortment of clever dog pun foods. “Paws” for water can be free tap water, or bottled water may be purchased for the more discriminating doggie palate.
A magical “Garden of Eatin’” is where the big (and small) dogs enjoy Sweet Sage Café’s outdoor patio where the “ruff, ruff” rules apply. Doggie guests must be on a leash, and, as printed in the doggie menu, “health code prevents being on tables or eating with restaurant ware.”
Amazingly, there don’t seem to be any scuffles between the canines. “The dogs seem to know they are in a safe place,” said John Messmore.
Messmore jokes with his patrons and the entire place has a happy, relaxed vibe about it. “It’s a great thing to be able to take your dog to breakfast.”
Memorable experiences in doggie dining range from the sublime to the bittersweet. Pre-pandemic, a group of 51 Chihuahuas with each of their 51 pet parent ladies made a reservation to have lunch at the restaurant. Barbara Messmore made a Chihuahua cake for the event; and a picture of the entire happy group commemorates the occasion.
Another time, regular customers whose dog had a fatal illness requiring that it be put down, came to the restaurant so they and the dog could share one last meal together before the appointment with the vet. “The dog ate all his favorite treats,” said Messmore. “It was sad and heartwarming at the same time.”
John and Barbara Messmore are not just dog fans at the restaurant. They have two bulldogs, Sherman and Sissy, who like to hang out with their pet parents at work, home and play. Sherman is an 11-year old Victorian bulldog (50/50 English and American) and Sissy is a 6-year old Beabull (75 percent English and 25 percent beagle). Barbara makes a full-color coffee table picture book of their exploits with the dogs each year that she gives to John at Christmas.
It is safe to say that everyone at Sweet Sage Café is a dog fan. “All the staff has dogs, too,” said John Messmore.
And everyone looks forward to coming back — both humans and canines. As the owner likes to say, “Happy tails to you until we meet again.”