REDINGTON BEACH — Residents here could see substantial improvements in street conditions and stormwater runoff because of plans under consideration by town officials.
The plans, which would require review by town boards, call for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next four years.
Consulting engineer Lynn Burnett presented the proposal Oct. 21 in an annual update to Redington Beach’s capital improvements element of the town comprehensive plan.
The proposal calls for the town to spend $622,500 for road replacement and $213,125 for drainage upgrades in the current 2020-21 fiscal year. About $229,500 would be allocated for road replacement and $174,000 for drainage upgrades in each of the successive three years.
The projects would be funded by the town’s reserves, its stormwater capital fund, grants and Penny for Pinellas.
Burnett, of LTA Engineers in Cortez, called the town’s road improvement work over the last few years “a band aid that didn’t hold.” Increasingly high tides and more intense runoff from storms has resulted in “significant” road failures at a “faster and faster pace,” she told commissioners.”
Her study classified streets from “A,’’ for those needing no work, to “F,” those considered in failing condition.
A diagram provided by Burnett identified several streets throughout the community that would be milled and resurfaced:
• Redington Drive between 156th and 157th
• First Street East
• 161st Avenue
• Fourth Street East
• Fifth Street East
• Sixth Street East
Several sections of those streets were rated as “failing” and could require replacement of the road base. Those sections include:
• First Street East south of 157th Avenue
• 161st Avenue from the west end of the causeway eastward, encompassing all of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Streets East.
“The outcomes of the project,” the engineer wrote, “will reduce sediment and pollutant loadings to Boca Ciega Bay, will reduce flooding impacts during storm events and extreme high tides and increase resiliency in the face of climate change.”
Burnett estimated all the street repair could be completed in four to six weeks. No definite start date was set, but Mayor Nick Simons said the winter months would be the best time to do the work, because that time of year tends to have lower tides.
In a memo accompanying Burnett’s report, Town Planner Bruce McLaughlin said, “this process would normally start with the Finance Committee and then the Planning Board but so much time has been lost with altered meeting schedules, etc., that it is prudent to bring the matter to the Town Board of Commissioners now so that we can begin to make up the lost time.”
In a separate but related project, commissioners approved an agreement with the Southwest Florida Water Management District for the construction of stormwater retrofits within 5.15 acres of town along Redington Drive north and south of the 161st Avenue causeway.
Improvements will include the installation of “stormwater infiltration trenches” along the sides of the street to collect sediment and pollutants. Tide valves will be installed on outfall pipes to prevent flooding from high tides and prevent saltwater intrusion.
The work is funded for $150,000, with Redington Beach paying half the cost.
The board also agreed to retain Waste Connections of Florida for the town’s solid waste collection service. Waste Collections, which has operated in Redington Beach since 2014, was one of three companies that responded to a Request for Proposals after its contract ended in September. Waste Collections had the second lowest proposal at $17,800 per month, but Commissioner Fred Steiermann said the company’s proposal should be accepted because in reviewing all the proposals “nothing stood out to me that would warrant a change.”
Other commissioners agreed, noting that residents’ comments about the garbage service were generally positive.