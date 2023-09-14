INDIAN SHORES — The Town of Indian Shores is in the process of having its beaches raked to help smooth out some of the effects of Hurricane Idalia.
Beach Masonizing, which has a Florida Department of Environmental Protection permit to perform this work, began raking the west side of the beach on Sept. 7, Town Administrator Bonnie Dhonau said in a press release.
Property owners who need to have sand work done east of the Coastal Construction Control Line should call Beach Masonizing, 727-395-0023.
A second raking has been requested for Thursday, Sept. 27.
For more information, call 727-595-4020.