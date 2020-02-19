ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce honored several local businesses at its annual dinner Feb. 6 at the TradeWinds Island Resorts.
Tampa Bay Watch received the Awesome Office Tradition award for its kudos jar, which it established in 2019.
For the kudos jar, “staff nominate other staff for doing something above and beyond their typical work duties,” said Alexis Hofstadter, a member of the chamber’s Institute for Leadership Committee who hosted the awards portion of the event.
The kudos are read at monthly staff meetings and one is drawn to win a prize.
Arthur Czyszczon with Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel won the Stellar Staff Person award.
“There is not a person who enters this property without receiving top-notch customer service,” Hofstadter said.
Czyszczon is also civically minded and concerned about environmental preservation, she added.
Alligator Attraction at John’s Pass was named Business of the Year. The business supports wildlife preservation and cares for more than 180 animals obtained through pet surrenders and wildlife rescues.
JJ Buggle with Admiral Farragut Academy won the Volunteer of the Year award. This award is open to members of all chamber committees, the Board of Directors, the ambassadors program and welcome center hosts, Hofstadter said.
Buggle is “known to be seen everywhere, both face-to-face and on social media,” she added.
Photos by CCS PHOTOGRAPHY
1
JJ Buggle, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, with Robin Miller, chamber president.
3
Arthur Czyszczon, winner of the Stellar Staff Person award, with Robin Miller, chamber president.
Note: I have two additional photos from the awards but I don’t have the names of the individuals in them.