INDIAN SHORES — A few years back, Clearwater dreaded the week before and after the Fourth of July and cracked down on shenanigans on its beaches — moving the problem southward.
But at an Aug. 8 Town Hall meeting here, the Indian Shores Police Department reported that its efforts to curtail the problem locally are starting to pay off.
Chief Rick Swann shared the review and analysis of Fourth of July Week and related police activity compiled by Officer Kevyn Andrews. Andrews identified the customary “beach week” calls for service as “trespassing, juvenile trouble, intoxicated subjects, disorderly conduct, and other miscellaneous calls associated with a large juvenile population.”
In the months prior to beach week, steps were taken by the town and police deptartment in an effort to reduce such infractions. Examples of some of the actions taken were: implementing a 10 p.m. juvenile curfew by both Indian Shores and Redington Shores, contracting with the Belleair P.D. to add additional officers on shifts, putting up temporary fencing to multiple condominium complexes to discourage movement between buildings, and reaching out to home owner associations in the hot spots of the 18400-18500 blocks.
The chief relayed the reductions in calls for service, police reports, and total arrests from beach week 2022 as compared with beach week 2023. Calls for service in the 18400-18500 blocks went down from 38 in 2022 to 27 in 2023, resulting in a 28% drop.
Police reports generated went down from 22 in 2022 to 4 in 2023, making an 81% drop. And total arrests went down from 13 in 2022 to 2 in 2023, an 84% reduction.
“We’re not there yet,” Swann said. “I welcome the homeowners associations along the beach to get involved, provide productive input and suggest solutions.”
Officers recognized
Five officers from the Indian Shores Police Department were recognized for outstanding service at the meeting.
One officer received a promotion, two received awards for meritorious service, and two more were recognized for special contributions. Swann made the presentations and Mayor Patrick Soranno along with the rest of the Town Council congratulated each recipient at the dais.
Officer Kevyn Andrews received a promotion to the position of Master Patrol Officer. Andrews joined the Indian Shores Police Dept. in Aug. 2018 and took on the additional responsibilities of serving as the ISPD’s Accreditation Manager in 2021.
MPO Michael Hansen was next up to receive an award of merit for his “outstanding dedication, determination and skill exhibited while assisting a Redington Shores resident in resolving a contractor dispute.” Indian Shores resident Leonard Mewhinney who was present at the award presentation, wrote a letter to both the mayor and police chief applauding the extra efforts of Hansen that resulted in a successful conclusion to the disagreement.
Corporal Jason Hicks received a “meritorious service award in the prevention, detection, and apprehension of those suspected to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired.” Hicks spearheaded the training, education and supervision that resulted in the ISPD receiving a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award and the Florida Department of Transportation Enhanced Law Enforcement Engagement Award two years running. Officers Cornelius Hill and Jack Griggs received recognition for their efforts in support of thwarting driving under the influence.