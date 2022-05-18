NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — The old public works building adjacent to North Redington Beach Town Hall was demolished the end of March. Now 173rd Avenue is blocked off for the next three to six months while a Pinellas County sewer lift station is built in its place. Mayor Bill Queen gave updates on the project at the May 12 town hall meeting.
Redington Shores’ old lift station a few blocks away was also recently demolished and this new lift station under construction will accommodate both Redington Shores and North Redington Beach. The new lift station is estimated to take a year to complete with a finishing date of April 2023 and will be located behind where the new Redingtons Emergency Services Building is slated to be built 20 feet northwest of where the previous one was.
Construction on the Redingtons Emergency Services Building will begin as soon as the lift station is completed and is estimated to be finished in late 2024 or early 2025. The building will house public works for both North Redington Beach and Redington Shores.
Emergency services will be located in the facility. A deputy sheriff’s office will be in the building, servicing Redington Beach and North Redington Beach. Redington Shores does not require those services because they contract their police services from the Indian Shores Police Department.
A fire substation will be housed in the building for all three Redingtons. Fire and EMT personnel from Seminole and Madeira Beach will man the station. Living quarters for the fire personnel will be included. A small fire truck will be kept on the premises. “It will be a small fire station,” said the mayor.
The multi-purpose facility will also have a records room, an election room and storage. “It’s going to be a beautiful place; I can’t wait,” said Queen.
The 6,000-plus-square-foot facility is being built at a cost of $10 million. Pinellas County is picking up the entire $5 million cost of the lift station and the lion’s share of the $5 million emergency services building with the exception of $400,000 that will be split between the three Redingtons based on town size and use. Of the $400,000, Redington Beach is paying 15 percent, Redington Shores 35 percent, and North Redington Beach 50 percent.
Ordinances get final OK
Three ordinances that passed on their first reading at last month’s meeting passed unanimously 5-0 on their second and final reading. There was no public input on the three.
The first ordinance allows permanent playground equipment behind a parcel’s principal structure. Previously only temporary playground equipment was allowed. The second ordinance clarifies the definition of the term “sign” in the code of ordinances to include murals. The third ordinance prohibits the renting of residential amenities like pools, docks or other features on an individual’s property.
Library board member selected
Commissioners unanimously elected Rick Nagrabski as the new voting member representing North Redington Beach on the Gulf Beaches Library Board. Nagrabski has been a volunteer on the board for 30 years. Commissioner Richard Bennett had been the town’s voting member for the last 15 years. The commission thanked Bennett for his years of service on the board.