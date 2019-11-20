REDINGTON SHORES — A resident’s complaint against a town commissioner questioning his business qualifications, professionalism and conduct toward her brought a strong rebuttal from the accused commissioner.
The issue was discussed at the commission’s Nov. 13 meeting.
The complaint was brought by Jeanette DeMarco, who is also chairwoman of the town Planning and Zoning Commission. It concerns a proposed business deal between DeMarco and Commissioner Jeff Neal, who is also a registered contractor. DeMarco was not at the meeting.
In the written complaint dated Nov. 6, DeMarco describes what she said was a “disturbing business encounter” concerning remodeling work for her home. DeMarco had asked Neal for a bid on the job based on the recommendation of a neighbor. The two had conflicts almost from the outset. DeMarco said Neal told her she would need engineered drawings before he could give her a bid.
That became a problem when the engineer recommended by Neal allegedly delayed doing the drawings. DeMarco said she needed to have two new windows installed, which did not require drawings. She said she asked Neal for a price to install them, and was told that he does not install windows that are not purchased by him.
DeMarco said she then told Neal she would find someone else to install the windows. She said “his demeanor suddenly became very arrogant and condescending with me, which I found to be extremely unprofessional.”
DeMarco said she then decided Neal “was not the kind of person I wanted to work with” and sent him a text message “letting him know I would not be using his services.”
“So, we parted ways. Or so I thought,” she wrote in her complaint.
Several weeks later, according to DeMarco, she saw Neal taking photos of a dock she was having installed behind her home. She said she called Town Hall and found out Neal had called “to see if I had a permit for a dock.”
“I truly believe (Neal) was trying to retaliate against me for losing my contracting job and was hoping I did not have a permit, which I did indeed have. I consider this a form of intimidation and harassment,” said DeMarco.
DeMarco said Neal, during the bid discussion, had told her he planned to run for mayor next year and asked for her support. “We need to get the current mayor out of there,” Neal had said, according to DeMarco. “He seemed more interested in gaining my support than giving me a bid.”
DeMarco said she decided Neal “wasn’t very professional” and started checking his credentials. She said she found that his Pinellas County contractor license was expired. She also found other deficiencies, she said, including a failure to have required signage on his truck, pulling permits using his wife’s contractor number and doing work he was not licensed to do.
After DeMarco did a public records request at Town Hall on all of Neal’s permits, she said Neal became aware of that and “he immediately renewed his expired Pinellas County contractor’s license.” In reviewing Neal’s permits, DeMarco said she found “most of his permits were incomplete.”
DeMarco concludes her complaint against Neal by asking the mayor and commissioners to “carefully review my complaint and order an investigation,” and report any ethics or contractor violations to the proper state and county authorities.
At the commission meeting, Neal called DeMarco’s complaint “a personal attack on my character” and “a politically motivated attack on my credibility and integrity.”
“These are all false accusations,” he said.
Neal said there have been no other complaints against him in his 19 years as a contractor.
“And now this,” he said, “coming on a job I did not want and a person I did not want to work for.”
Neal admitted he had “screwed up a few permit applications” by including the wrong license number.
“But now, all of a sudden, I’ve got someone who thinks I’ve committed a damn capital crime,” he said.
DeMarco’s accusations “are a political witch hunt,” Neal said.
Neal said he sent a copy of the permit applications that were attached to the complaint to the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board “to let them see if I made any mistakes or whether I did anything wrong. I want this,” Neal said. “I’m fighting to clear my name, and I’m going to win.”
Commissioner Michael Robinson said the allegations against Neal “are serious and deserve to be investigated properly. If proven false,” Robinson told Neal, “you deserve to be cleared of these accusations.”
Whether or not the complainant files an ethics complaint, Robinson said the commission has an obligation to see that the matter is referred to the State Ethics Commission.
Commissioner Pat Drumm said he thinks DeMarco should submit the information to the PCCLB and the State Commission on Ethics.
“I agree 100 percent,” said Commissioner Tom Kapper.
The commission decided to have Town Attorney Lauren Rubenstein take the next step. She said she would research the issue and request an opinion from the Ethics Commission about how the town should proceed.
“Investigate it further and we’ll discuss it later,” said Kapper.