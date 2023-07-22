ST. PETE BEACH —The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. — Baby Time (0-18 months): An interactive story time especially for infants.
Friday, July 21, 2 p.m. — World Cinema: See spblibrary.com for details.
Saturday July 22, 11 a.m. — Game on: BEAM. Try out the all-ages interactive projector game system. Twenty-minute sessions for up to four people are first come, first served.
Monday, July 24, noon-2 p.m. — Loose Threads: Fiber Arts Group. Open to all skill levels! This is not a teaching class.
Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office.
Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. – Story time.
Tuesday, July 25, 4 p.m. – What's All the Hoopla? Learn how to access all the online services the library offers. CloudLibrary, Hoopla, Libby, Kanopy, and more will be explained.
Wednesday, July 26, 2 p.m. — OLLI at the Library: Find out more about the classes and events offered through this adult learning program at Eckerd College.
Wednesday, July 26, 6 p.m. — Skirt and Ties Concert: An evening of live music from the mixed barbershop harmony quartet, Skirt and Ties.
Thursday, July 27, 1 p.m. — Family Crafternoon.
Friday, July 28, 12:30 p.m. — Interactive Film: Includes snacks, props, and movement to make for an extra fun movie night. See SPBLibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday July 29, 10 a.m.-noon — Back to School Celebration at Horan Park: Meet us at the park for a bounce house, live music, and lots of fun! This Back to School Bash is presented in partnership with the fire department and recreation center.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.