MADEIRA BEACH — The city commission decided at its Oct. 5 workshop to keep its recycling program, although there will be some changes coming, including a new vendor and an increase in costs.
With the current recycling vendor contract expiring on Dec. 31, the city recently solicited bids for a new five-year contract for that service. Of the two bids received, the low bidder was Waste Pro, at $12 a month per residential household, which is significantly higher than the $7 a month the city is paying now. A price increase was not unexpected, given challenging conditions in the recycling market.
The current service provider, Waste Connections, bid $14 for the residential service, double the $7 they are charging now.
Both bidders also submitted quotes for the commercial business, which is based upon how many carts/trash bins are picked up from a business in a month. Condominiums are also included in that pricing. Waste Pro was also the low bidder in this category for a typical business customer.
Since it was a workshop, no official vote was taken, but it was clear the commissioners favored selecting the low bidder, Waste Pro. The vote will take place at the commission’s regular meeting in November.
As City Manager Robin Gomez said, both vendors are more than capable to provide the service, so the decision comes down to the best price.
All residential households must pay the monthly recycling fee whether they participate in recycling or not. Gomez said 60% to 65% of city residents do recycle, which he said was “pretty high.”
Mayor John Hendricks said residents had “sticker shock” with the recycling price increase last year as the city stopped subsidizing the program, and this will be an “even worse” increase.
“The market (for recycled materials) hasn’t come back,” Hendricks said. He said a good portion of the items put in recycling bins end up in the landfill with regular garbage.
Hendricks said he would agree with doing away with recycling “for the time being,” as a number of other communities have done.
But other commission members supported continuing the program because it’s the right thing to do for the environment.
Commissioner Ray Kerr said he agreed with the mayor from a financial standpoint, “but we also need to be good stewards of the environment.” He added that an extra $5 a month cost would not be a real financial hardship for most residents.
Gomez said eliminating the recycling program would not be a popular decision.
“We will hear from residents regardless of how we proceed, but certainly eliminating the recycling I believe would bring more comments,” the city manager said. “There will be some emotion.”
He also said Pinellas County government is looking to promote recycling throughout the communities.
Manager gets praise, raise
Gomez was showered with praise by Hendricks and others, who are preparing to give him a one-year extension of his employment contract and a $5,000-a-year salary increase.
Hendricks said Gomez, who was hired last December on a two-year contract, “has done an extraordinary job.”
Commissioner David Tagliarini said he saw Gomez “out there when he probably shouldn’t have been during the hurricane, and he was giving us regular updates and responding to emails way above and beyond. I was impressed by his extra duties during that time of need.”
The other commission members all agreed with Hendricks’ recommendation of a raise and contract extension for Gomez. With a year left on his contract, Gomez was asked if he was willing to stay in Madeira Beach for an extension of his contract. He responded that he was very happy in the city.
“I love the city, I love the people, and I look forward to several more years here down the road,” Gomez said. He also said he was happy to be surrounded by a great staff. “I’m only as successful as our staff,” he said.
City Attorney Thomas Trask said he would prepare an amendment to Gomez’s current contract, for approval at the next commission meeting. The extended contract period would go to December 2024.