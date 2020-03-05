NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — High among barrier island hurricane concerns is loss of power from a storm. Duke Energy’s efforts to strengthen reliability were discussed during the Feb. 26 meeting of the Barrier Island Government Council at North Redington Beach Town Hall.
Linton Williams, planning and distribution protection manager for Duke Energy Florida, provided an overview on Duke’s activities and projects relating to the beaches. These included reliability improvements to Belleair Beach, upgrades to communications at the St. Pete Beach substation, adding two miles of connections in Clearwater Beach and other advancements up and down the barrier islands.
Cables have been replaced and upgrades from aluminum to copper are in process. Williams said that the undergrounding projects many of the towns have undertaken are also a positive factor in efficacy. “Undergrounding is definitely helping us out,” said Williams.
Williams, a 13-year veteran of Duke Energy, explained that the latest “Smart Grid” technology allows power restoration through automation. As time goes on, less human intervention will be necessary.
“We (Duke Energy) are not to the point of ‘Terminator’ and Skynet,” Williams said, “but we can restore and isolate outages more quickly with more and more automation.”
Mayor Nick Simons of Redington Beach asked Williams about Duke Energy’s policy regarding cutting off power before a hurricane hits.
“When Hurricane Charlie came through in 2004, the beaches were evacuated and the power was cut off,” said Simons. It turned out to be premature and ultimately unnecessary.
Williams responded that cutting off the power to the beaches in consideration of a hurricane would be determined by “a combination of safety and systems integrity concerns.”
Crosswalk legislation
Crosswalk legislation in the form of Senate Bill 1000 and House Bill 1371 currently before both chambers in Tallahassee were also discussed. Both bills involve changing the flashing crosswalk lights from yellow to red.
Complications both technical (reworking the functions of the crosswalks) and speed-wise (impacting where the speed limits are 35 mph or lower) in these bills would negate the use of a significant portion of the midblock crosswalks already in existence. Forward Pinellas and the Institute of Transportation Engineers have sent letters to both Sen. Keith Perry and Rep. Randy Fine in opposition to both bills.
According to Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas in his letter to Perry, “In Pinellas County alone, most of our 400 mid-block crossings that use these devices would be removed, contributing to negative budget impacts in the tens of millions of dollars statewide, per legislative staff analysis.”
The consensus of all eight mayors present was to write the legislators in opposition to these bills as well.
Mayors to lobby short-term rentals
Mayor Cookie Kennedy of Indian Rocks Beach announced that all the BIG-C mayors tentatively picked March 3 as the day they would go to Tallahassee together to see Gov. Ron DeSantis in opposition to the Legislature’s attempt to preempt short-term rentals in Florida. The mayors also agreed to invite the mayors of Gulfport and South Pasadena to join them on their road trip.
Cretekos bids farewell
Mayor George Cretekos of Clearwater announced that a previous obligation made it necessary for him to leave the meeting early. Cretekos is term-limited, so this was his last meeting with the BIG-C.
Cretekos said that it was fitting his last BIG-C meeting should be in North Redington Beach.
“My first BIG-C meeting was in North Redington Beach at the old Wine Cellar Restaurant and now my last meeting is here in North Redington Beach (in Town Hall) as well,” said Cretekos.
The remaining eight mayors bid Cretekos farewell, and, as he stood to depart, those in attendance applauded.