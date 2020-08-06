MADEIRA BEACH — The city of Madeira Beach has a new fire chief.
Former fire inspector and interim Fire Chief Clint Belk officially accepted the offer to become Station 25’s permanent chief recently.
Belk, a former lieutenant, firefighter and paramedic, started his public safety career in 2005 with Alachua County Fire Rescue by responding to medical calls. In 2012, he joined the Madeira Beach Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic. In 2018, he was promoted to fire safety inspector and was tasked with reviewing building plans and construction sites for life safety code compliance issues.
Belk was named interim chief in March, replacing Derryl O’Neal. He is a graduate of East Florida College, First Coast Technical Institute, Florida State Fire College, and St. Petersburg College.