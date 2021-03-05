REDINGTON SHORES — There are two contested elections in town this year.
MaryBeth Henderson, running for a second term as mayor, is being challenged by District 2 Commissioner Jeff Neal. Henderson had previously defeated incumbent Casey Wojcik in 2014 to earn a seat on the commission, and was unopposed when she took over the mayor’s seat in 2018. Neal earned his District 2 seat in 2017 when he defeated Jason Schrimsher. This will be the town’s first mayor’s race since 2006.
Residents Mario Estrada and Cinda Krouk, both newcomers to town politics, are running for Neal’s commission seat. In District 4, Bill Krajewski, who was recently appointed to the commission, is unopposed for reelection.
The election is March 9. Only residents of District 2 will be able to vote in that commission race, but the whole town votes for mayor. The mayor’s term is three years, the commissioners’ are two.
Tampa Bay Newspapers posed the candidates with five questions regarding issues around town. Here's what they had to say.
The town’s law governing short-term rentals was recently changed. Are you pleased with the short-term rental regulations as they now stand? If not, what changes would you want made?
Henderson: The town’s ordinances for vacation rental operations must carefully balance the needs of our residents and business owners who operate short-term rentals. While it is likely that certain parties may not be completely happy with the revised provisions, I believe the current code strikes the best balance between competing interests and serves to provide reasonable assurances that our residents can peacefully enjoy their homes. Time and experience will reveal if any adjustments are necessary.
Neal: As for the original ordinance, I didn't like it and voted no because I realized up front that there would be infringements on peoples' rights, so I spoke up about passing the ordinance as it was written. Now the town is backing up on the verbiage because lawsuits have been filed. We do not need to pass ordinances that as a town, clearly violate people's rights.
Estrada: It is my understanding the town recently amended their rules, and is now authorizing inspectors to search rental properties without a warrant. This violates the 4th amendment and opens the town up to considerable legal risks.
Krouk: I support the recent changes to the short-term rental ordinance for our residents living in the CTF zones. These changes help preserve the quality of life that is afforded to all residents in Redington Shores. Although there is no CTF zoning in District 2, residents living in the CTF zones requested, deserved, and strongly supported the changes to this ordinance.
What do you think should be done with the pier property? Should it remain zoned for Recreation Open Space or changed to allow development?
Henderson: The pier is a privately owned property that has served as an important landmark in our town for more than five decades. As the mayor, I will continue to give careful consideration to any and all applications regarding any desired change to the future use of this property.
Neal: Ideally recreation would be great; unfortunately, carrying charges come into play. Residential, not my most favorite solution, but more realistic for the long-term. The infrastructure would need to be upgraded. Mixed-use, restaurant, parking, beach access, a small pier that is manageable. There are a lot of great ideas floating around but due diligence needs to be done to figure what would work in the long term.
Estrada: The Pier property, ideally, I wish we could do something like Madeira Beach did with Archibald Beach. Something that would increase the quality of life here for the town residents.
Krouk: Our town has the unique benefit of having a small piece of privately owned beachfront property zoned as recreational open space. This property helps balance beachfront density and preserve our environment. Any rezoning of this property needs to have clear benefits to our citizens without compromising our environment, our peaceful small town, our Charter and our Comprehensive Plan.
How should the town’s Building Official duties be handled — fulltime employee, contractor, commissioner, or other?
Henderson: Florida statute requires that building officials and inspectors be properly licensed. Unfortunately, certain former town building staff failed to meet these basic state requirements. This development led us to evaluate a more cost-effective solution of outsourcing to a company that handles many of the neighboring beach communities. The town’s commission will continue to evaluate the needs of our town and only use properly licensed professionals who will effectively serve our residents.
Neal: After speaking with many residents, a full-time building official is what I hear the most. Our last full time B.O. did much more than his specific duties. He was a very large part in helping me with the sewer project as well as helping with the FEMA requirements and grant writing, just to name a few. Though I have nothing but respect for our current situation, it seems as though the town received more for the money spent with a full-time employee.
Estrada: Building officials are responsible for interpreting Florida’s various and numerous state codes. I believe this could lead to a possible conflict of interest with a commissioner’s duties on delegating funds on building projects. As such, I believe these responsibilities are best left being delegated to a building official contractor.
Krouk: The duties of our town’s Building Official must be handled by a properly credentialed individual in accordance with Florida statutes. It is the fiduciary responsibility of the commission to determine how the town’s position is filled (outsourced, full-time, part-time). I don’t believe a seated commissioner with building official credentials should hold both positions. The Building Official must possess required technical skills and the commissioner responsible for department oversight should have effective managerial capabilities.
Does more need to be done to control speeding on neighborhood streets?
Henderson: Pedestrian safety has been a top priority for me since joining the commission. From my extensive efforts to secure funding for the new crosswalk at Del Bello Park to my countless meetings with FDOT to improve safety on Gulf Boulevard. Going forward, I will continue to communicate resident concerns with Chief Swann and Captain Smith of the Indian Shores Police Department as needed and implement additional measures where speeding presents an issue.
Neal: Yes, more needs to be done about the speeding. We put speed signs up, but this will not work without more enforcement. Speed tables are an unpopular suggestion, but would probably be the most effective without more enforcement. Road configuration has worked in other cities, but we are limited on that option due to our road widths.
Estrada: I live on one of those streets where people constantly speed. I don’t believe it’s done with malice, just human error when rushing to and from work. The most cost-efficient way would be speed cushions. They’re effective and would free up the local PD from sitting at stop signs attempting to ticket residents.
Krouk: Of course speeding problems in our neighborhood streets should be addressed. I would represent our residents and be their voice. First, I would fully understand the problems, any mitigation efforts that have been implemented, and then work with our neighborhoods, law enforcement and our commission to resolve these problems.
Do you feel the current charter provision that says a commission member can be removed/suspended/censured for misconduct is appropriate? If not, what should be done to change it?
Henderson: This question obviously comes as a result of Commissioner Neal’s recent suspension by the commission. To be clear, he was not suspended as a result of an ethics complaint. Instead, the unanimous decision by the other commissioners was based upon the determination that Neal abused community official resources by electioneering during a commission meeting. This is a serious matter that is clearly prohibited by our town code and Florida statute.
Neal: Our current charter needs to be updated as far as the removal of a person holding an elected office. I am going to push this issue as far as possible. Due process is a constitutional right for everyone. How can three commissioners remove an elected official that was voted into office by the citizens? We, as a town, need to hire a competent consultant who specializes in this type of law to look into our charter as it is currently written.
Estrada: The commission voting to remove an elected official is an interesting and also embarrassing issue for our little town. Everyone accused in our great country is given the right to due process. Now our town council appears to have egg on its face having suspended a member before the state ethics board exonerated him of all charges, and was never given the right to defend himself in a hearing with representation.
Krouk: Yes, the current charter provisions are appropriate, and are consistent with Representative Governance and Robert’s Rules of Order. Voters have the responsibility to select their commissioners every two years. During the two-year term in office it is, and should remain, the commissioner’s responsibility to self-govern. Commissioners have the responsibility to monitor and hold one another accountable for their conduct.