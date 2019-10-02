Indian Rocks Beach Oktoberfest offers fun for all ages

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Though it doesn’t feel like fall is in air, October is the start of the season for many festivals in the area.
Among the popular celebrations, Oktoberfest 2019 will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kolb Park. Attendance has been pegged at more than 6,000 people at previous events.
“This one-day event gets bigger and better every year and is fun for all ages,” said a press release from Action 2000, the event host.
The family-friendly version of the German event showcases more than 70 vendors, food and beer. From 11 a.m. to 2 pm. the Kinderfest event for children offers bounce houses, face painting and games.
Afternoon events include the keg-toss and stein-carrying contests. German music will be provided by Vince Demor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Erica DiCeglie Band will perform songs starting at 1 p.m.
A silent auction will be conducted inside City Hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last year’s winner went home with over $5,000 from the 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds raised at Oktoberfest go back into the IRB community.