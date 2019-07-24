REDINGTON BEACH — Officials here got their first peek at potential revenue for the coming fiscal year and decided — for the moment — to leave property taxes at their current level.
Data presented by Town Clerk Missy Clarke to commissioners July 17 indicated some $884,206 in revenue would be received if the board were to continue the current ad valorem tax rate of 1.8149 mills into the 2019-2020 fiscal year. That estimate is based on the county property appraiser’s evaluation of the town’s total taxable value of $512.8 million.
Should the commission agree to a rollback rate of 1.726 mills, the town would pull in about $43,300 less revenue, according to Clarke.
Commissioners voted to tentatively adopt the 1.8149 rate in order to meet a deadline set by the county tax collector to send out tax notices. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Commissioner Tom Dorgan, the town’s finance director, said he and Clarke were still waiting for information on certain anticipated expenses before they could present a formal budget on which the millage rate could be finalized.
Clarke added that the tax collector has estimated Redington Beach would receive more than $98,600 in half-cent sales taxes in the coming year.
In other news
• The commission approved, on first reading, changes to the town code that affect town personnel and their conduct. It formalizes the current understanding that all town employees work “at will,” meaning they can be fired at any time. It also adds provisions regarding employee ethics, their political activity and equal employment opportunities.
The proposal also would remove language about housing discrimination. Attorney Patrick Perez, sitting in for Town Attorney Jay Daigneault, said town ordinances about such discrimination were no longer necessary because they had been superseded by federal, state, and county laws. He also noted that the town’s discrimination code had never been invoked.
The code changes also would repeal verbiage relating to cable television and power franchises. State law no longer allows municipalities to issue such franchises.
• The board filled two positions on the Parks and Recreation Board whose members’ terms ended July 19.
Richard Cariello, who was appointed two years ago, was reappointed.
The other board member whose term expired, Joanna Lynch, did not seek reappointment, Clarke said. Debi Robinson was appointed to that position.