INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Police Department is implementing a “Respond with Care” program in Indian Shores and Redington Shores to help first responders identify those with special needs.
Detective Corporal Alexandra Holt delivered a presentation of the occupant-sticker program at the March 15 meeting of Indian Shores Town Council.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office first made the “Respond with Care” program available in January. Its red circular stickers are imprinted with white lettering that states, “Special Needs Occupant: Respond with Care.” The stickers bear symbols to alert responding law enforcement, fire, and emergency-medical personnel.
A smaller sticker is designed for display on a vehicle and a larger one for residences.
At one’s home, it is recommended that the sticker be placed in a prominent location on the front door or a window next to the front door. When it comes to a vehicle, it is preferable to place the sticker on the driver’s side rear window. The idea is to make it easy for first responders to see it as they approach the residence or vehicle.
“This lets first responders know that they may have to make accommodations when interacting with that individual,” said Holt.
In this context, special needs includes a wide variety of individuals, including autistic, deaf, visually impaired, disabled, and those with cognitive or developmental differences. Arriving on a scene and being made aware that someone inside the house or car may require special considerations puts the first responders in a better position to deal with the situation, Holt said.
“This information will allow first responders to address a situation more appropriately and prepare for a range of situations to assist, furthering better citizen interactions and positive outcomes,” she said.
For instance, some of those in need have mobility issues or may have trouble communicating or understanding instructions. Some may respond adversely to lights, loud noises or other unfamiliar conditions.
Indian Shores Chief Rick Swann said special needs individuals or their caregivers should register any special needs with the police department, so first responders can be advised of the nature of the accommodations that may be required. Police then will upload it into their system, so medical and fire personnel also will have access to the information.
Swann said police officer Kevyn Andrews is the department’s point person for Crisis Intervention Training.
“Right now, CIT is (offered as continuing education) training, when it should be part of officer academy training,” the police chief said.
Contact the Indian Shores Police Department for stickers or program information.
Vice mayor process
Also at the March 15 council meeting, Vice Mayor Diantha Schear and council member Michael Petruccelli each expressed a desire to be considered for the position of vice mayor for the next 12 months.
Under a procedure approved by council last month, council members will vote at their next meeting on March 28 to select one of the two for the post.