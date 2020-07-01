ST. PETE BEACH — COVID-19 has affected many things this year, but property assessment is not one of them. At least not yet.
Pinellas County Property Appraiser Mike Twitty revealed that news at the regular meeting of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council on June 24. He said he won’t know how the pandemic has affected appraisals and taxes until Jan. 1.
What that means, he said, is that property tax revenue for municipalities will remain on track.
In the state, the tax year begins on Jan. 1 each year. Thus, the assessments of property for 2020 were actually compiled on Jan. 1, and anything during the calendar year of 2020 will be revealed at the beginning of 2021.
“Because COVID did not become apparent until March that means that any affect won’t show up until 2021,” said Twitty.
Twitty said to expect appraisals to show negative effect on businesses in the hospitality sector, hotels, restaurants and retail.
“They have been hit hard,” he told the council that includes mayors of the 10 municipalities on the Barrier Islands. “Residential areas not so much and supermarkets will show well.”
Twitty began his presentation to the group with an overview of housing statistics in Pinellas County.
Appraised housing values in the county stand at $136 billion, the highest since values started to rise in 2012.
The taxable value of those same properties is $91 billion. Those values have been rising since 2007.
Twitty said more good news is in construction data.
“In the last three years, new construction, countywide, has amounted to $1 billion,” he said.
He said of that billion dollars in construction, 58% is single-family residential, 25% multifamily townhomes, condos and the like, and 16% is commercial building.
“That means that is all new revenue for municipalities,” he said.
Twitty said every town along the beaches has seen a rise in property appraisal from a low of 5% in Belleair Beach to a high of 9% in Belleair Shore.
“One transaction in that community can cause that needle to move,” he said of Belleair Shore, a small community of fewer than 100 people who all live in upscale homes.
The fact that the coronavirus was not having an effect on property values was of little consolation to Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, who suggested that the short-term hit in another area has been costly.
“Business revenues are what is affecting us right now,” he said. “COVID is affecting the sales taxes.”
“We rely mostly on the tourism industry,” agreed St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson.
Twitty said the next six months will show just what kind of impact the virus will have had on property values.
“We will be keeping a close eye during 2020,” he said. “We don’t want to knee jerk on any change that we notice because it could just be a blip in time.”
Twitty said there is no early data in on the effects of the virus on property appraisals and nothing definitive will be known until Jan. 1.