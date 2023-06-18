ST. PETE BEACH — City Manager Alex Rey is on the hot seat, with the city commission stripping him of much of his authority and directing legal staff to conduct an investigation into human-resources issues including claims of a “toxic work environment” at City Hall.
Issues arose at what was scheduled to be Rey’s yearly review and salary adjustment at the June 13 commission meeting. The city manager presented the commission with a list of accomplishments over the last year and said he appreciated being St. Pete Beach city manager.
However, all five city commissioners shifted focus to what they said they have been hearing from employees — one called it “an air of discontent” among city staff — and the low morale and turnover that has resulted.
After that meeting, the commission reconvened in a special meeting on June 16 and stripped Rey of his authority to act without approval of the commission. That came after Rey reportedly held a staff meeting and discussed the situation after the commission’s original action.
On June 16, City Attorney Andrew Dickman said he has instructed Rey to “stay out of it” and let the process and investigation play out unimpeded.
‘Shocking’ feedback
During their initial critique of Rey on June 13, commissioners all said they had been approached about poor morale and working conditions among city staff. Also jarring to them was the resignation of St. Pete Beach finance director Vince Tenaglia, who left to take the same position in Seminole earlier this month.
Commissioner Mark Grill said the city has made “a number of improvements” under Rey, but added, “I do think there are some employee morale problems that need to be addressed. Some of the feedback I got was a bit shocking to me, I wasn’t aware. We’re not involved in the day-to-day operational activity with employees, but some people are quite upset. We’ve had people who say this person left, and that person left, because they couldn’t stand the environment. So when you hear these things … somebody used the term ‘toxic work environment’ more than once. I don’t know all the details, but we’ve got to take a look at that, because we have to have an organization that attracts and retains the best employees.”
Commissioner Chris Marone said he has heard similar sentiments from department heads and senior staff about “an air of discontent within the four corners of this building. I’ve heard ‘toxic work environment.’ I’ve heard details that have been given to me recently, within the last seven days. I’m processing these things, because I’m hearing them for the first time and none of them sound good to me.
“My first reaction is I’m surprised. They’re all about you,” Marone told Rey. “They’re not about two different department heads going at it. They’re all about you and your behavior and interaction with them.”
He said he has heard from employees who are concerned that they can’t go to the city’s human resources department, because the HR director was hired by Rey.
Key resignation
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said he has seen “an organized strategic get-it-done attitude” from the city manager and said the city has accomplished a lot. But he, too, said he was more concerned about personnel issues.
“I think we all know that we had a key employee that resigned here recently … what concerned me most was we all know that employee and their qualities, and then to find out where he went to, I still kind of scratch my head in terms of the reasons why.
“There is some discontent and some frustration and that’s the most concerning thing I have,” Friszolowski said.
Mayor Adrian Petrila said he talked to current and former employees to get a sense of how those felt who work with the city manager on a day-to-day basis.
“The first thing I found was what has been echoed by virtually all of the other commissioners — that we have a very challenging work environment for our employees,” Petrila said. “I spoke to at least three employees who cited specifically leaving the city because of the city manager. I have at least half a dozen employees that are considering leaving, because of the work environment that we currently have in the city. These are key employees that if they leave it will cripple our city.”
Petrila noted exit interviews of employees who left the city recalled a hostile work environment and low morale. He said the city lost its last two procurement officers who said they were asked to do things they felt were violating city ordinances.
“We’re in the position to potentially lose several more key employees that will completely cripple and bring this city to a complete standstill,” Petrila said. “I don’t want to get any more phone calls and emails about employees crying in city hall because of one specific individual.
“This is not comfortable; I’m not doing this because I have a vendetta or because it’s fun. I’m doing this because just like you I’m a resident of this city, and you all elected me to be here and make sure that the city is in the best position possible. At this point, my position is that we have a city manager who is making life difficult for other employees and also putting us in a very precarious position, because of the potential liability that’s being created,” he added.
City manager responds
Rey acknowledged that “the environment hasn’t been easy. I will tell you that there is a sense that ‘we’ are not ‘we,’ the staff is not being respected by the residents. The election got so toxic that there is a little bit of carryover from that, and employees feel it, and I have been dealing with that.”
In an unusually contentious mayoral election, Petrila, a relative newcomer to St. Pete Beach, defeated two-term incumbent Alan Johnson in March.
“There’s some morale issues, I don’t disagree with that,” Rey said. “I don’t think it’s all my making because I’ve been here for four and a half years. And I haven’t changed my management style in four and a half years. There have been other things in the environment that have changed and kind of put us where we are; these are things that are surfacing now and I take them very seriously.”
Petrila suggested commissioners follow the process set out in the City Charter “on how to deal with a situation like this.” He called for a motion for Rey’s removal, which would trigger an investigation.
“At the very least, we need to suspend the city manager with pay because we have serious allegations here,” the mayor said.
But the commission balked, with Marone instead proposing that the city attorney “conduct an investigation into the allegations that I’m hearing from the employees and department heads, and report back to us on the results of that. I don’t think it’s fair to make a decision tonight.”
The commission originally indicated it wanted a report from legal staff in 30 days, when it would decide on a plan of action. On June 16, City Attorney Dickman said the investigation would likely take 60 days.
Commission reconvenes
At the special meeting on June 16, the commission approved Marone’s motion prohibiting the city manager from making procurement decisions or those involving hiring, firing or promotions of employees without commission approval.
Rey acknowledged that he did hold a staff meeting.
“I did discuss with them that this process had started and encouraged everybody to participate in the process,” Rey said. “I told them to participate freely any way they want to and with any opinions they wanted to have, that there will be no repercussions either way. But I wanted them to be part of the process and have their voices heard through the process. I did apologize to them for the fact that they are having to go through this; it’s not easy to be in an organization where this is going on, it’s uncomfortable, its stressful.”
At that meeting, Dickman introduced employment and labor attorney Colleen Flynn, who will help him conduct the investigation the commission has requested.
He said he sent Rey an email “instructing him politely to stay out of it … and not bring up conversations about this investigation at staff meetings, don’t talk to anyone in the community who you think might turn around and be someone that might convey messages for you. This is normal procedure in an investigation.”
Commissioners will now wait to hear the results of the investigation conducted by legal staff and then decide on a plan of action.