TREASURE ISLAND — Rules and regulations governing the city’s 14-slip municipal marina, behind the City Hall complex on 108th Avenue, will likely be updated for the first time in 19 years.
At the City Commission’s Nov. 5 work session, Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke explained that the current marina rules and regulations, which were created by a marina committee, have not been updated since May 2000. Over the years, that committee was disbanded because of inactivity.
Recently, the city addressed an issue with a boat owner for non-payment of slip fees, which required legal procedures to sell and remove the boat from the marina, she said.
As a result, under the revision, the city manager is authorized to establish written rules regulating the use of the slips. Such rules may encompass areas of public safety, conduct of marina users and visitors, and other areas where the safety and well-being of the public and the property of the city may be affected.
In addition, the city manager is authorized to grant revocable license agreements, or slip rental leases, between the city and boat owners. The city manager will also enforce the marina rules and regulations, collect user fees and other charges levied or imposed by the city.
Rules and regulations governing the marina will be “modified to include insurance requirements, accidents or injuries on city property, abandonment of property, and removal of a vessel from the municipal marina for non-payment of monthly slip rental fees or for breach of the conditions as outlined in the revocable license,” she said.
Under the new rules and regulations, which could be adopted by city commissioners at a Nov. 19 meeting, the marina may be used only for the mooring of recreational vessels. No commercial activity shall be permitted.
Boat owners must keep their vessels moored at the marina in a safe and working condition at all times, and must confirm to all federal and state regulations with regard to the operation, equipment, and care of vessels. All vessels moored at the marina must also display a valid registration certificate required by state law. Failure to comply with this section may result in vessel removal.
In addition, the license for the use of the marina may be revoked anytime a vessel is operated in violation of any ordinance, law, regulation, rule or act of the city, county, state, or federal government, or anytime any illegal activity is conducted on board the vessel, whether under way, moored, or at anchor.
Upon notification of revocation of the license agreement, the vessel owner must immediately remove the vessel from the marina. Licensees will be responsible for any delinquent charges accrued under the revocable license.
Any unlicensed vessel at the marina may be removed and impounded by the city or a city contracted vendor. Any vessel at expired transient vessel metered slips may be removed and impounded by the city or a city contracted vendor.
Marina fees approved in the 2020 adopted schedule are $275 per month for residents, $300 for non-residents.
The city leases sovereign submerged lands from the Board of Trustees of the Internal Trust Fund of the State of Florida to operate a marine facility.
In 2009, the municipal marina was recognized as a Designated Clean Marina by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Clean Boating Partnership, which provides the city a 10% discount on its annual lease fee to the state.