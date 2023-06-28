REDINGTON SHORES — The Town Commission has unanimously picked Michael S. McGlothlin, a Florida native and 29-year veteran of municipal, law enforcement and military service, to be the next town administrator.
The action will not become completely official, however, until an official contract is approved at an as-yet unscheduled commission meeting.
On June 22, the commission directed its attorney, Robert Eschenfelder, to negotiate a contract with McGlothlin.
“I am humbled, honored, and very excited,” McGlothlin told the commission. “I am looking forward to earning your trust and working with your team. I am very glad to be coming home to Florida.”
He drew laughter when he said the “text lines” with friends and family in his current home in Oregon “are already burning up,” following his being chosen as Redington Shores’ new administrator.
McGlothlin has said he expects to be available onsite in the town by mid-August, according to Vice Mayor Lisa Hendrickson.
The town advertised a salary range from $90,000 to $130,000 for the new administrator. The current administrator, Jeff Shoobridge, currently earns $125,080 annually.
The commission plans to ask Shoobridge, whose resignation officially takes place Friday (June 30), to remain available as a paid consultant to assist town staff with continuing implementation of town operations, as well as coordinate the handover of ongoing town management to McGlothlin.
Shoobridge had clashed with several commissioners over the past year. The same problem happened nearly 20 years ago, when the town hired its first administrator, who then resigned a year later, similarly frustrated over blurred areas of commission responsibilities.
Eschenfelder, who will draw up a consulting contract, estimated Shoobridge’s fee at about $50 an hour, to be billed in six-minute increments.
“It will not be full-time,” said Mayor Marybeth Henderson. “Just when we need him.”
The commission picked McGlothlin over Howard W. Brown, the former village manager for Indiantown, Florida. In an informal straw poll prior to picking McGlothlin, Commissioner Jennie Blackburn at first preferred Brown, but later switched her official vote to McGlothlin.
“We were fortunate to have really good candidates this time,” Blackburn said.
In just a few weeks from posting the job opening, the town had 53 people vying for the administrator position. The commission narrowed that list to six last month and then three. After several candidates dropped out, the commission found itself deciding between McGlothlin and Brown.
“They are both excellent candidates and we are lucky, lucky, lucky to have them,” added Henderson.
McGlothlin served for the past five years as city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon, where he previously was the city’s chief of police for nine years. Previously, he was division commander for the Zebulon Police Department in North Carolina, also for nine years.
He also worked as a law enforcement officer and special assistant to the city manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Earlier, he served for seven years in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
McGlothlin holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University.
As part of the commission’s selection process, McGlothlin was asked to submit a 30-60-90-day “action plan” for how he would manage the town if hired.
Hendrickson praised McGlothlin, saying her interviews and research into his background has convinced her he is the right pick for the town.
“I feel really confident in Michael McGlothlin to run our town. … (He) can roll up his sleeves and get down with staff,” she said. “… (He) came off to me as a very strong collaborative leader who will definitely provide mentorship to our staff and give them guidance when asked for it or if they need it. He will be a complement to our current staff. … I am just impressed overall.”