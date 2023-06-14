TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners have until their next public meeting to decide whether to fund a full design for a new Treasure Bay Golf Course or consider other alternatives for the property, such as developing a waterfront park.
Commissioners heard lengthy discussions from avid supporters of the golf course, as well as from those who think it can benefit more residents as a park, during a June 6 work session.
Consultants from Kimley Horn partnered with subconsultants from Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design to provide a 30% design and two options for a redesigned golf course that would include a living shoreline, walking trail and other amenities.
One option would be a 918-yard, par-27 course, with an estimated cost of $1,208,526, while a second option would be a 955-yard, par-27 course, costing about $1,283,491.
According to a city staff report presented to commissioners, both concepts include the relocation of an existing maintenance building to the west end of the golf course property. Each concept incorporates low-impact stormwater design techniques and safety features/buffers between the walking paths and direction of play, as well as redirecting shots from the adjacent properties to the extent practical.
The design will include public spaces and opportunities for community events, viewing areas, and for lessons and social activities.
“If the commission opts to move forward with one of the conceptual designs, the consultant will finalize the design and provide construction management services as detailed under the work authorization,” the consultant said. “After completion of the design, the city will then be able to solicit bids for the construction phase. The bid solicitation for construction may be coordinated with the living shoreline installation, walking trail and pond rehabilitation project to minimize the disruption and closure at the site.”
A newly renovated golf course would require an additional Treasure Bay maintenance worker position, which would cost $64,000, including benefits.
Commissioner John Doctor said he is concerned with the safety issue since the walking trail will buffer the golf course. “We’re going to have a living seawall. We’re going to have a walking trail. We’re also going to have a boardwalk that’s going to be out at the point for educational purposes, it will probably be school kids and those types of things using it. And, what we’ve got is a 75-foot buffer, 25 yards. That’s not a whole lot of space. Sooner or later someone’s going to hit an errant ball.”
He said safety is “a real concern to me. I think we’re trying to put too much in that area.”
Doctor pointed out that use of the course was down to 19 rounds a day when the pandemic started, and is now at 39 rounds per day.
“I’m not sure this is a viable option for us; it hasn’t been,” he said. “Even though it brings in revenue, it doesn’t make money. … I just don’t see that it’s practical for us to put that in.”
Commissioner Deborah Toth said she believed a golf course “is a really nice signature differentiator for our community. It’s so unique that we have the ability to have a golf course … I think we’ve underutilized it over the years and kind of pushed it aside. I think it’s probably a very good investment for the long run, because an open field isn’t going to ever bring any money in. At least with the golf course it’s going to recoup some of the usage cost.”
Commissioners decided that since they were meeting in a work session, the question of whether to fully fund design plans for a golf course or a park would appear on the next regular session agenda, June 20 at 6 p.m.