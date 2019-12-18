GULFPORT — The Gulfport Merchants Chamber introduces a new holiday shopping event, the Holiday Marketplace, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 to 10 p.m., along Beach Boulevard.
For 10 years, the chamber hosted an annual Holiday Hoopla event. In recent years, though, attendance dwindled, said Barbara Banno, chamber president.
So, the chamber decided to reimagine the event to create the new Holiday Marketplace.
“We decided to rework it,” said Barbara Banno, chamber president. “It used to be a day-long event where we closed off the streets...and we decided to do it maybe a bit differently. Our new Holiday Marketplace is a variation of it. We kind of tweaked it and streamlined it.”
The Gulfport Holiday Marketplace ties in with the city’s third Saturday Art & Gallery Walk, which regularly runs from 6 to 10 p.m. For the marketplace, they’ve extended the event’s hours, so it starts at 2 p.m., and have invited even more vendors to sell their handmade and artistic gifts. Gulfport’s unique shops along Beach Boulevard will also participate with special sales and programming.
“By bringing in art walk and some additional vendors, between 60 and 80, we’re hoping for a great turnout,” Banno said. “The market is a great place to get your last-minute holiday shopping done.”
The event will feature additional programming to help shoppers get in the holiday spirit, including photos with Santas for children and pets in front of the Gulfport Beach Bazaar, 3115 Beach Blvd. S., from 2 to 4 p.m., and performances by the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band at several venues throughout the area.
Those interested in being a vendor at the event should contact SIK Promotions through www.sikpromotions.com. Call 727-322-5217 for more information.