Free bridge lessons offered
MADEIRA BEACH — Free bridge lessons are available on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center.
For information, call Bert, 727-392-8448, or the Rec Center, 727-392-0665.
Girardi named USTA Florida president
TREASURE ISLAND — Phil Girardi, director of tennis for Treasure Bay Golf, Tennis & Recreation Center, was recently inducted as the new president of the U.S. Tennis Association — Florida section.
Girardi has been involved with tennis practically his entire life and has volunteered with USTA Florida for more than 20 years. He is now the 2023-24 USTA Florida Board of Directors President, replacing Dana Andrews.
Girardi is also head coach for the St. Petersburg College Lady Titans tennis team. He is certified by the Professional Tennis Registry and the United States Professional Tennis Association.
TI Fire Rescue honors 2
TREASURE ISLAND — Two members of Treasure Island Fire Rescue were honored at the Nov. 15 City Commission meeting by Fire Chief Trip Barrs.
Firefighter/Paramedic Joshua Torres was awarded the Exemplary Fire Performance Award for his volunteer actions in southwest Florida in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Torres was assigned to staff a fire engine provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue that was a part of the Region 4 engine strike team. They were assigned a variety of tasks, including staffing fire stations on Pine Island, welfare checks, and delivering food and water to residents working to recover from the hurricane.
Firefighter/Paramedic Juan Bagos-Esteves was recognized for his five years of service with Treasure Island Fire Rescue. During his time with the department, he has become qualified as an engine operator, acting company officer and a preceptor for new paramedics.
St. Pete Beach Public Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Nov. 25 — Library closed.
Saturday, Nov. 26 — Library closed.
Monday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. — Family Movie: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Decorate a dinosaur. Celebrate Dinovember by bringing the family to the library and coloring wooden dinosaurs!
Friday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
The St. Pete Beach Public Library is looking for guest speakers who want to share their area of expertise, skill, or hobby. Contact the Programs Librarian at asawyer@stpetebeach.org to find out if you’re a good fit and get added to our Calendar of events in the New Year!
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger.
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Santa is coming! Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m. Bring your letters for Santa, and hear him tell stories.
Sigg inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
John Sigg of Indian Rocks Beach was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sigg was initiated at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Pinellas chamber sets holiday lunch
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual holiday luncheon featuring a silent auction and drawings for gift baskets Thursday, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Harbourside, 401 Second St., Indian Rocks Beach.
Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets, visit centralchamber.biz/events or call 727-584-2321.
Proceeds from the auction and drawing benefit the Chamber's Education Fund, providing scholarship awards to area students.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.