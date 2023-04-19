INDIAN SHORES — The Town Council is implementing a temporary juvenile curfew, restricting hours for minors not accompanied by a supervising adult from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Citing difficulties with spring break crowds, both New Smyrna Beach on the state’s east coast and nearby Redington Shores have instituted temporary juvenile curfews. If approved on a second reading, Indian Shores’ curfew would expire at midnight on July 16.
The ordinance passed by a vote of 4-1 on its first reading on April 11. Council member Michael Petruccelli, who was the sole vote against it, said his primary objection was that the start of the curfew was too early. He suggested making the curfew from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Town attorney Regina Kardash said that a change in the time could be made during the second reading of the ordinance if the council favored it. The ordinance passed on its first reading with the original 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. time intact.
Deputy Police Chief Glenn Smith explained that last year the worst reported offense of juvenile disturbance in the town occurred at 10:30 in the evening, which is why the curfew is slated to start at 10 p.m. Smith further told the council that the Indian Shores Police Department would issue warnings to disburse before taking further action. “We are not going to be stopping students coming home from work or school,” said Smith. “This is just a tool we can use.”
Since the ordinance is temporary, it can be reactivated next year should it prove to mitigate any problems.
The ordinance will go into effect once it passes its second reading, which is scheduled for the Town Council meeting on May 9.
Hackerson lauded
Former council member Michael Hackerson was presented with a service award and eagle trophy for his contribution on the Town Council. Hackerson served on the council for five years, until the recent municipal election where he lost his seat to Ellen Bauer.
Mayor Patrick Soranno presented Hackerson first with a certificate of appreciation, reading it aloud to the audience. “For your years of service as Town Council member, Planning, Zoning and Building Committee chair, Gulf Boulevard Beautification Ad Hoc Committee chair, and Community Garden and Beach Cleanup coordinator.”
The mayor thanked Hackerson for his commitment and dedication to the Town of Indian Shores and its citizens. Then Soranno and the council presented Hackerson with the eagle trophy as an additional token of the town’s esteem.
Boards, committees filled
Since the 2023-24 Town Council was sworn in at the Mar. 28 meeting, the board and committee member assignments were designated at the Apr. 11 meeting. The Public Services and the Arts Council Ad Hoc committees were both disbanded as no longer necessary.
Newly elected council member Ellen Bauer is now the vice chair of the Administrative and Finance Committee as well as alternate chair of the Auditor Selection Committee. Bauer will be serving as the Indian Shores Property Owners Association liaison along with Vice Mayor Diantha Schear. Additionally, Bauer will serve on the Brick Paver Committee, Coastal Cleanup and Recreation Ad Hoc Committee as well as serve as alternate on the Suncoast League of Cities to council member Michael Petruccelli as the voting member.
Board members will otherwise remain the same as before with a few citizen exceptions. Noelle Daniel is now a citizen alternate on the Administrative and Finance Committee. Denise Vought, president of the ISPOA, is now the citizen alternate for the Board of Adjustment and Appeals. Considerations are being made for two additional citizen alternates on the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee.