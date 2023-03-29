REDINGTON SHORES — The fate of Town Administrator Jeff Shoobridge, as he nears the anniversary of his appointment a year ago, may well depend on how well his performance is rated by a new commission majority.
In February, he received a rather tepid job evaluation from the former commission. How that will impact the opinions of three new members of the commission who just took office remains to be seen.
Shoobridge’s overall performance evaluation conducted by the prior commission last month was 3.17, out of a potential perfect 5, just barely in the range of a “meets expectations” rating.
“I am very concerned,” said Mayor MaryBeth Henderson recently told Shoobridge, as she admonished him for missing deadlines.
“I don’t want to micromanage you. Just make sure you do what you are instructed to do,” Henderson added.
Henderson rated Shoobridge at 3.02, commenting that the administrator occasionally “lacks a sense of urgency or importance,” with some tasks done “last minute” or ignored.
Shoobridge told the commission he “owned” his errors.
“I am very aware that things have fallen through the cracks. We are implementing weekly staff meetings to make sure we stay on top of things. We need to pay attention to details,” Shoobridge said.
Former District 4 Commissioner Bill Krajewski’s rating of 3.8 for Shoobridge ranged from a 4.4 rating for “fiscal management” top a 2.4 for “professional skills and expertise”.
Despite the slightly higher rating, Krajewski said Shoobridge “had some difficulty in meeting key deliverable deadlines and does not always apply the feedback he receives to improve his performance.”
Now-retired Vice Mayor and District 2 Commissioner Cinda Krouk and current Commissioner Jennie Blackburn rated Shoobridge even lower, at 2.3 and 2.5, respectively. Anything in the 2s is considered “below expectations”.
Krouk criticized Shoobridge for “uninspired leadership” and a “lack of demonstrated organization, planning, collaboration and execution skills”.
Blackburn was perhaps the most critical of Shoobridge, calling him “inappropriate and outright abusive” for hanging up the phone on her.
During a lengthy public critique of Shoobridge at a commission meeting, Blackburn accused him of being “passive-aggressive” and failing to adhere to proper “standards of behavior.”
When Henderson asked Shoobridge if he had a response, the administrator replied, “Nothing that will fit the decorum.”
Only former Commissioner Kenny Later, who just lost his reelection bid with only 15% of the vote, gave him a higher 4.0, or “exceeds expectations,” overall rating.
Later critiqued his fellow commissioners for not understanding that in hiring Shoobridge, the town had “moved to a hybrid form of government” in which the town administrator is responsible for many of the duties previously performed by commissioners.
“He is most efficient when he is allowed to use his vast experience and be allowed to do his job,” Later said.
In defending himself, Shoobridge said he had “never been given priorities” by the commission and left to determine them himself.
On March 29, the new commission was scheduled to review a proposed “metric” for a continuing evaluation of Shoobridge’s performance, as well as discuss an “action plan” for upcoming town projects and priorities.
The meeting was to be a workshop, so no votes could be taken.
Newly appointed Vice Mayor Lisa Hendrickson, who unsuccessfully vied against Shoobridge last year to become the town’s administrator, is one of the new commissioners who will be judging how well Shoobridge meets the new evaluation criteria.
Hendrickson joins newcomers Christy Herig and Joseph Licata, who were unopposed and automatically elected to office, replacing Krouk and Bill Krajewski, respectively.
The proposed performance metrics the newly formed commission is considering include creating and maintaining an efficient, transparent and responsive town government; guiding and supporting employees and contractors; and working with town departments to achieve the commission’s priorities.
Goals include creating an administrative procedures manual, maintaining a daily checklist of duties and tasks, providing the commission with monthly project status reports, and establishing a volunteer database for town projects.
Performance objectives would include maintaining effective interpersonal skills and productivity; making decisions that are compliant with local, state and federal laws; keeping the town budget on track; establishing a priority timeline for projects; holding weekly goal-setting meetings for staff; and being able to “eliminate negative behaviors.”
Another issue sure to be paramount: defining how to distinguish between commission and administrator responsibilities.
Before Shoobridge was hired, the commission ran the town government and department, with each commissioner responsible for particular areas, such as building, public works or parks.
For a short period in 2005, the town had an administrator who later resigned because of interference from then-commission members.