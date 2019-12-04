Johnson, Friszolowski to retain seats on St. Pete Beach commission

ST. PETE BEACH — Mayor Al Johnson and Commissioner Ward Friszolowski will retain their seats for another term while Commissioner Terri Finnerty will have an opponent in the March 17 municipal election.
The qualification period for the March municipal election ended at noon Nov. 15 with nobody qualifying to run against Johnson and Friszolowski.
Christopher Graus qualified to run against Finnerty for the District 1 seat.
He has been a Realtor for ReMax Preferred in St. Beach Beach ever since he obtained a real estate license in 2001.
“I have been in this community since 2001, and I’ve seen a lot of changes. I would just like to be able to have an effect on some of the future changes and want to give back to the community,” he said.
Graus said if he is elected, he would like to help the city continue its focus on needed infrastructure projects, such as sewer system repair and upgrades and road repairs. He also would like to find ways to alleviate flooding issues in city neighborhoods without having to increase taxes.
He also sees a need to help promote small businesses and the city’s downtown shopping districts, which “give the city that friendly coastal island character.”
“St. Pete Beach is a unique city, we have our beautiful beaches that bring in tourists from all over the world, but we have not lost our small-town feel,” he said. “We are truly fortunate to call this place home.” Commissioner Terri Finnerty, owner of Course Correction Inc., a consulting firm, is completing her third term in office.
“I’m running for reelection because I want to continue to be involved in helping the city of St. Pete Beach move forward,” she said. “I have been really fortunate enough to have gained the confidence of the voters of District 1. I want to continue to work hard as I have in the last six years to maintain that confidence in me and move the city forward.”
Among her priorities, she wants to continue her efforts to resurrect the Beach Theater, which closed in 2012.
“It’s just one of those things that’s been near and dear to my heart,” she said.
She also would like to see the east end of Corey Avenue be redeveloped. Her other priorities are to continue with the beautification of Corey Avenue, maintain her close ties with the local schools and help bring the renovation of the St. Pete Beach Library to fruition.
Johnson, a retired General Electric employee, will be serving his second term in office and believes that infrastructure improvements will be a priority for the city.
“I’m glad the people at least gave me the blessing to go ahead and continue this effort without having to go through the rigors of a campaign,” he said.
Johnson sees changes coming to the city that hinge on infrastructure improvements.
“It’s been well-documented in the papers that we have had a moratorium for over three years just because of not being able to build any multi-family units at all — any condos, even duplexes, much less hotels. One of the things we need to do is get our hotels refurbished,” he said.
He complimented city staff and City Manager Alex Rey, who started working for the city in April.
“He’s working out just perfectly,” Johnson said.
Besides finishing his current term in office, Friszolowski, an architect, was a city commissioner from 1994-2000 and mayor from 2000-2008. He represents District 3.
In terms of seeking office again, he said he enjoys contributing to making the city better.
“I think we have a good city manager and good staff, so we have a really good team to work with, and it makes it a lot easier when you’re surrounded with a lot of great people,” Friszolowski said.
He agrees with the comments made by others seeking office that a top priority is infrastructure projects.
“We are expanding our sanitary sewer system, making stormwater improvements, road resurfacing. We are about to renovate the library. So we have a lot of exciting projects. Also included in that is undergrounding utilities along Gulf Boulevard,” he said.
The mayor’s term is three years. Commissioners’ terms are two years.