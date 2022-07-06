INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — April is recognized around the world as Autism Awareness Month, with global programs, activities and initiatives geared toward increasing the understanding and acceptance of people with autism, according to the Autism Speaks website.
While some Pinellas County communities issue proclamations or official declarations supporting the cause each April, promoting autism awareness is a year-round priority in Indian Rocks Beach.
During the June 14 City Commission meeting, City Manager Gregg Mims presented Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson with autism sensory kits that contain items such as earmuffs and toys to help those with autism relax during stressful situations, something that’s close to Mims’ heart.
“I’m a proud grandfather of a grandson who is 8 years old and has autism,” Mims said. He noted that he learned from his daughter “the importance of public safety response to incidents where adults and children have autism, because traditionally there has not been a lot of training in that area.”
To that point, he said the kits come with free training to help personnel understand how to use them, and Davidson graciously accepted them. Davidson said the kits would be put on three fire trucks and the 24-hour watch commander’s vehicle to be used “anytime we encounter an autistic or divergent customer in an emergency to help keep them calm during stressful situations.”
Davidson related how after speaking to Mishelle Hargett, an IRB resident whose autistic son, Zachary, has inspired local officials to continually promote awareness, he began working on the Paddle for Autism event. The collaboration between the department and the city is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 starting at 9 a.m. at the 17th Avenue Beach Access.
“I was talking to Mishelle at a meeting a couple of months ago and I asked her if they’d ever done an autism event here, and she said no,” Davidson said. “So, we’re putting that together for the morning of July 16 … and there will be 24 children out there of all ages and they’ll get to paddle for at least a half an hour.” Davidson said they decided to keep it small due to it being an inaugural event and it being a busy time of year, but he said Zachary would have a spot, and “we encourage people to come out and help make it a great time.”
After stating the event was special because “we’re one of the only cities that has Autism Awareness Month in Pinellas County,” Mayor Cookie Kennedy thanked the chief were before noting she was “definitely going!”
According to Hargett, the support the city and department has shown for the cause has been inspiring.
“Chief Davidson approached me after the meeting about the paddle event, and Mayor Kennedy has always gone above and beyond for Indian Rocks Beach and the citizens,” Hargett said via email after receiving the city’s proclamation in April. “So, to have our city embrace this and want to help us bring awareness to autism is very touching and means a great deal to us.”
For more information on IRB’s Paddle for Autism event, including to register or volunteer, call 727-595-1117 or email kfugate@psfrd.org.