REDINGTON BEACH — Campaigns for seats on this town’s board of commissioners are often rather humdrum events, with elections being infrequently contested since 2010.
The 2021 election will be different, a political game of musical chairs. Seven people have indicated their interest in claiming chairs behind the dais. Up for grabs are mayor and two commission seats.
Mayor Nick Simons, the longest serving member of the commission, will not seek reelection to the position he has held since 2007. Commissioner Fred Steiermann hopes to take Simons’ place. He will be joined in that contest by Commissioner Dave Will, who is in the middle of his current two-year term. He is resigning to run for mayor.
Steiermann and Will are both veterans of the commission; Steiermann joined the board in 2007 and Will in 2010.
Tim Kornijtschuk, elected in 2017, is seeking his third term on the commission.
Two of the candidates are familiar with the workings of Redington Beach government. Shawntay Skjoldager and Rich Cariello are members of the Parks and Recreation Board, with Cariello the secretary of the parks board.
The other candidates, John Miller and Jason Crow, are making their first runs for local office.
The election will be held March 9. Commissioners and the mayor are elected for staggered two-year terms.
The qualifying period for candidates to file ended Dec. 18.