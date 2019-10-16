Seafood Festival to draw thousands to John’s Pass this weekend

MADEIRA BEACH — Thousands of people again are expected to flock to John’s Pass Village Oct. 18-20 for the John’s Pass Seafood Festival.
Festival times are Friday, Oct. 18, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Besides getting their fill of seafood, barbecue and other dishes, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities at the 38th annual festival, including live music on several stages and Mad Beach Craft Brewing Co.’s 7th annual Halloween Block Party and Costume Contest.
To help accommodate visitors, the city of Madeira Beach is offering several options for parking, including full-service valet parking at John’s Pass Beach Park and parking at the municipal lots at Gulf Boulevard and 130th Avenue.
The locations are a short walk from the Seafood Festival and offer unlimited parking for $20. All other municipal lots will remain at $2.50 per hour.
The easiest way to pay for parking is to download and use the Park Mobile app, which allows motorists to reserve as much time as they want to park in a space or to add time as needed without having to return to their vehicle and use a meter, a city of Madeira Beach news release said.
Free trolley shuttle service will operate each day of the festival with shuttle buses traveling a continuous route from Madeira Beach City Hall to John’s Pass Village. The trolleys will pick up and drop off at City Hall, Archibald Beach Park, the Madeira shops on 150th Avenue and county parks.
The Dolphin Quest cruise boat will ferry people from the Madeira Beach Recreation Center to the docks at John’s Pass Village for $5.
Credit cards may be used to purchase food and ATMs are on site for anybody who needs extra cash.
Patrons are asked to leave their pets at home to ensure the safety of attendees as well as the animals.
“The festival is, and has always been, very dedicated to giving back to the community by donating proceeds to the City of Madeira Beach and Pinellas County schools. Over the past years, we are pleased to share that the festival has also become a large charity event,” the festival’s website says.
For more information about food trucks, vendors, activities and parking, visit www.johnspassseafoodfest.com.