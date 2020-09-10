REDINGTON BEACH — A 2021 budget that maintains the current tax rate while increasing revenue was informally approved by town commissioners during a public hearing Sept. 3.
The $1.9 million financial plan for the town’s upcoming fiscal year leaves the millage rate at 1.8149. Described by Finance Commissioner Tom Dorgan as a “status quo budget,” it shows a 3 percent jump in revenue because of increased property values.
Town Clerk Missy Clarke presented the finalized document.
The General Fund is anticipated to receive $1,417,000 and includes increased costs in several areas. Emergency services such as EMS and fire protection rose 3.8 percent and law enforcement 2.65 percent. Group insurance went up 8.9 percent and liability insurance rose 17 percent.
The Capital Fund is set at $267,709, which includes $20,000 for playground equipment at Town Park. The Stormwater Fund is $256,938. Clarke said that amount includes a grant from the Tampa Bay Estuary Program of $30,450 for stormwater quality improvements. The town’s share for the project is $127,000.
Employees will receive a 3 percent pay raise.
Final action on the budget will take place Sept. 16.