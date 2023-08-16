ST. PETE BEACH — The whole reclaimed water world is about to significantly change, St. Pete Beach City Manager Alex Rey told city commissioners.
The county, which supplies reclaimed water to most Pinellas cities and unincorporated areas, is planning to spend $63 million to install automated meter reading devices on all reclaimed water boxes, Public Works Director Mike Clarke explained.
At an Aug. 9 City Commission meeting, Clarke said the automation will meter the flow and there will be a tiered billing system, so a single-family residence would get billed every two months for using up to 15,000 gallons.
“If you want to use more than that it’s still available, but then the meter will charge you a higher tiered rate for the purchase of that water for your irrigation. That’s all single-family residents, they haven’t gotten into the commercial side details quite yet,” he added.
For St Pete Beach, the question is what will become of the city’s current system that bills residents for the reclaimed water purchased from the county.
Said Rey: “The part that we don’t know yet (is) how it will play out. We have an ordinance that we charge residents a flat fee for reclaimed water. I don’t know if the county is going to come and tell us you need to change your ordinance, which typically they don’t have the right to come and tell us that. We do buy the water on a meter basis so the amount that we use is paid to the county on a meter basis. To the extent that people use less water we pay less, that’s one of the reasons we put some of the conservation programs in place a couple of years ago.
“I wanted to make sure the commission knew (what) the county’s plan is. But we still don’t know how exactly it’s going to get executed with the ordinance we have (or) their ability to impose a rate on our residents that is not consistent with the ordinance that we have in place.”
Clarke advised their goal is to be active in 2027. “We have plenty of time to work out all the details about how exactly that’s going to affect our residents and our ordinance,” he said.
Commission Ward Friszolowski asked, “Is that going to require a change in our agreement with the county?”
“No, we pay them by the meter already,” Rey noted. “The question is what mechanism are they going to use to try to force our hand to impose a meter-based system on our residents.”
He added: “The system is owned by them all the way to the transmission lines, but all the laterals — as we painfully know — are ours. It is a hybrid system. I don’t know if they plan to just buy the system from us. We had discussions, years ago, about selling the system to them.”
The city has had to replace many faulty reclaimed water lateral lines.
“It’s a grand plan with a large number of details yet to be worked out,” Clark said. “They’re working their way to the south end of the county (and) 2027 is the full activation target date. What will happen for all of us folks who live on the beach is a contract crew will show up (and) they will remove the existing reclaimed water box they will remove the valve that’s inside of it. … They will replace that value with the new automated value in a slightly larger size box.”
One good result will be “on the county app you’ll be able to go and monitor your water usage real time — it will give you information about your consumption,” Clarke said.
“St. Pete Beach may move forward in time on the installation, because of our connection to Tierra Verde and the volume of water that we use, but they have not set that schedule yet,” he added. “When they start on St. Pete Beach, we will use our social media to put that word out. We’ll never lose reclaimed water, but you’ll be closely monitored.”