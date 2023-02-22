ST. PETE BEACH — The fate of the Don CeSar boat ramp is in question, now that the City Commission has approved a feasibility study that will determine if improvements should be funded, whether the structure should be relocated, or even closed.
The Don CeSar boat ramp is located at 3398 W. Maritana Dr., within the intersection of three streets: Casablanca Avenue, West Maritana Drive and Cabrillo Avenue.
Stantec Inc., a consultant hired by the city, stated that “as configured within this intersection, the boat ramp faces safety and accessibility issues. Located in an area of high tourism, many drivers are unaware that there is a boat ramp at this intersection and become confused when towing vehicles, (they) stop, back their boats, and don’t quickly exit the intersection. Drivers often get frustrated that the intersection is blocked while they are trying to pass through quickly. The boat ramp’s location within the intersection does not promote a safe environment.”
The consultant said the ramp is often flooded during high tide events.
Stantec’s project objective notes the first alternative is to replace the boat ramp in its existing location, raising the top of the ramp at the roadway intersection. The second alternative is to relocate the boat ramp approximately 400 feet to the south of the existing boat ramp at Cabrillo Avenue.
A consultant will develop conceptual site plans and elevation renderings for the two alternatives.
Betty Rzewnicki, president of the Don CeSar Property Owners Corp., told commissioners the boat ramp does not belong in such a congested location that constantly floods.
She advised the ramp itself “is located in a no-wake zone for a significant distance, with many oyster beds, yet boaters and jet skiers who use the ramp want to get out onto the water fast and do not respect the no wake zone.”
She questioned how many local residents actually use the ramp frequently. “You want to promote boating; well maybe you should include safe boating,” she said.
She said the current boat ramp location “has a significant amount of issues to address, before even considering the cost to even bring it up to par. This is not a location for a public boat ramp; its unsafe and an ongoing nuisance. This ramp should have never been open in this location.”
City Manager Alex Rey said the no-build alternative “is one of the alternatives that will be evaluated … the option of not rebuilding the boat ramp at all. We need to collect data for that and determine who ‘s using it, what’s the purpose, what’s the benefit.”
Rey said there’s not an easy way to install a boat ramp on the south end of the island. “As you get father south the currents get stronger, which will make launching of a boat a more dangerous situation.”
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said along with the study, whatever is decided is “going to take a lot of public input, because there are people that use that boat launch; there are people that have been using that boat launch for decades and decades. I’m not even sure how far back it goes.”
Mayor Al Johnson said he has spoken with a lot of residents “and there are more problems with that boat ramp than you can ever imagine; stuff I never really considered. First of all, I don’t care what the study says, I think that one ought to be closed, but that’s my own opinion; we’ll see what the study says.”
City commissioners voted unanimously to allocate $128,344 for the feasibility study, the results of which will be reported to commissioners.