Pinellas mayors furious over Legislature's latest 'home rule' assault

Another Florida legislative session, another bald-faced attempt by the state to wrest authority from local governments.
That’s the attitude among the area’s beach mayors lately as bills being filed prior to the annual meeting of the Florida Legislature on Jan. 11 start to circulate.
At an Oct. 27 meeting of the Barrier Island Governmental Council, Bill Queen, mayor of North Redington Beach, held up a copy of a proposed Senate bill that would place onerous requirements on local governments attempting to pass local laws.
“If you haven’t had the chance to look at it, you need to take a look at this. This is terrible,” Queen told his fellow mayors, waving his copy of Senate Bill 280 at the BIG-C meeting. “It’s unbelievable what this bill is going to do to us. It’s going to basically drive out our home rule.”
Local governments have been in a years-long tiff with state lawmakers over who best decides what’s right for Florida residents. Want to ban single-use plastic bags to protect your precious shoreline and sea life? Sorry, town of Surfside, the state has banned any local ban on such totes. Want to stop homeowners from chopping down stately oak trees? Sorry, city of Miami, the state has banned any local ban on tree-trimming or removal.
The situation is steeped in history.
At Florida’s birth as a state, political power was concentrated in Tallahassee. In the old days, local governments relied on their state legislatures for all powers. This started to become troublesome at the turn of the last century, particularly with issues such as traffic control: If a city wanted to erect a stop sign, it would have to get state permission through a special act.
So states began to adopt “home rule” provisions in which cities and counties were allowed to enact ordinances at the local level without state blessing. Florida’s home rule language was approved in a 1968 constitutional revision.
Now, Florida’s staunchly conservative and pro-business Legislature has been chipping away at that premise.
Senate Bill 280, introduced by St. Johns Republican Travis Hutson, would require counties and municipalities to prepare a business impact statement before the adoption of any local ordinance.
The statement would have to include the estimated economic effect of the proposed ordinance on businesses both within and outside the jurisdiction; an estimate of how many businesses would be affected; an analysis of how the ordinance might impede the ability of businesses to compete with other business in other areas of the state; the scientific basis for the ordinance; and alternatives that would reduce the impact on businesses.
If such an ordinance is challenged, courts may award attorney’s fees, costs and damages to the complainant.
That bill is joined by another addressing an annual headache for beach governments — the issue of short-term vacation rentals.
The state has already passed a law stating that local ordinances cannot prohibit vacation rentals. That’s a big deal in beach communities that have seen raucous weekend “party houses” pop up in their quaint, quiet neighborhoods.
The law grandfathered municipalities that already had short-term rental bans, but the Legislature continues to tweak the statute. House Bill 325, introduced by Jacksonville Republican Jason Fischer, would require municipalities who deny an application for a vacation rental to specify “with particularity the factual reasons for the denial and include a citation to the applicable portions” of the ordinance for the denial.
Mayors at the recent BIG-C meeting said they would organize opposition to the bills, but Tallahassee’s Republican leadership typically gets what it wants.
“We better do something about this,” Queen said. “We’ve got to get the Florida League of Cities on this, we need to get the (Pinellas) Mayor’s Council on this.” On SB 280, he said, “This is going to affect every town so negatively it’s not even funny.”
Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy, mayor of Indian Rocks Beach, said, “So do we need to make a trip?” — implying a lobbying visit to the Capitol.
“We need to make more than a damn trip,” Queen responded.