ST. PETE BEACH — Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m., in Horan Park for a kickoff event that will herald the start of Taste of the Beaches — a week-long taste tour along the Pinellas beaches from Oct. 7-15.
Taste of the Beaches is a tribute to the diverse culinary scene on the Tampa Bay beaches, a chance to sample creations from local chefs and discover the flavors that define our coastal community.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will be selling Taste of the Beaches tickets during the kickoff event.
The Taste of the Beaches Kickoff will offer food and an array of drinks, with live music from The Beach Rats. In addition, guests can bid on exclusive items and experiences at a silent auction.
This event is open to the public, registration is not required.
For updates and more information, visit tampabaybeaches.com or contact the chamber at info@tampabaybeaches.com or call 727-360-6957.
Horan Park is located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.