REDINGTON BEACH — The town has taken steps to ban emotional support dogs from its parks, while Mayor David Will plans a big change to a nuisance-bird ordinance when it comes up before a second and final reading.
During a May 4 meeting, Will explained that some time ago, the commission asked the town attorney to go through ordinances and update them to comply with state statutes. The idea is to remove outdated, preempted or unenforceable provisions, and incorporate current state and federal requirements.
Town Attorney Rob Eschenfelder noted many portions of the town code date back to 1980, while other portions have not been updated for ten years or more.
At that May 4 meeting, the commission voted unanimously to amend a city ordinance to permit only registered “service animals” in town parks, while banning emotional support pets and potentially fining those who bring them.
In order to comply with state statues and Americans With Disabilities Act regulations, commissioners agreed they had to tweak local regulations to differentiate between emotional support and service animals.
The revised ordinance keeps language that states “it is unlawful for any person to bring, have, ride or allow on municipally owned parks or recreation areas any animal.” In addition, it is unlawful for anyone to bring an animal on any beach or its adjacent waters.
However, due to federal ADA regulations, the updated ordinance permits training or using a service animal “in the open greenspace of a park.” Service animals — dogs or other animals trained to do specific tasks — must be controlled and cleaned up after.
The town attorney noted the ordinance does not include or permit emotional support animals.
Commissioner Tim Kornijtschuk said it’s difficult to discern which is a service animal and which is emotional support animal, and asked if there was anything an observer could do.
“In the past, they said we couldn’t ask,” he said.
Will said it can be asked what work or task the animal has been trained to do.
The mayor noted merely the “crime deterrent effect of the animal’s presence, and emotional support relative to comfort, well-being or companionship, does not constitute a working service dog.”
Eschenfelder added, “Being emotional support doesn’t count.”
“The focus is less on whether the person is disabled, but rather what is this dog doing for you,” the town attorney said. “If it’s readily apparent to a code deputy that all that is going on here is emotional support, the code deputy issues the citation. We then have a hearing, and it’s up to the person who received the citation to prove to the hearing officer or the county court judge that it fits the statute.”
Eschenfelder added he did some in-depth research for Madeira Beach on the same matter.
According to the American Kennel Club, emotional support dogs are not considered service dogs under the ADA. Though they may be trained to be a companion and provide emotional support to a specific owner, they are not trained for specific tasks or duties to aid a person with a disability.
Finally, the revised ordinance also codifies that those living in the town can only “maintain, possess or harbor” three cats or three dogs.
In another action, though the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has already declared Redington Beach a bird sanctuary, the city took action to update its bird ordinance so it complies with current state statutes.
Under the revision, the town bird ordinance still states “it is unlawful to trap, hunt, shoot, or attempt to trap, hunt, shoot or molest … any bird or wild fowl, or to rob bird … or wild fowl nests,” except as authorized by FWC.
However, the bird ordinance states starlings and house sparrows are considered a non-native nuisance bird that can be removed. It also states that “starlings maybe taken throughout the year.”
The revision eliminates the remedy for removing a nuisance bird from the initial ordinance, which states that if nuisance birds are found “congregating in such as numbers as to constitute a nuisance or menace to property, or a health hazard in the opinion of the Town Board, they shall ask a bird group such as the Audubon Society, Humane Society or Garden Club for assistance” to remove them.
“If these groups offer no satisfactory remedy,” it continues in the now-deleted wording, “the birds may be destroyed in such numbers, and in such a manner, as deemed advisable by the Board of Commissioners, under the supervision of the employees of the town.”
Removal of that language does not address removing nuisance birds.
In a phone interview with the Beacon after the May 4 meeting, Will said he will ask the town commission to remove the phrase that refers to removing nuisance birds at the second and final reading of the ordinance and just leave the section referring to the city as a bird sanctuary. He said the town was just trying to comply with state statutes and should not be in the business of eliminating what is referred to as nuisance birds.
Starlings are considered aggressive towards other birds, sometimes attacking them as well as their nesting sites and scaring other birds from food sources. They are considered invasive by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Updates and changes to the bird and animal ordinance are expected to get a second and final reading at the Wednesday, May 18, meeting of the town commission.