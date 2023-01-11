Kite fest takes to skies
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island Kite Festival will be held for its 26th year Jan. 14-15 on the beach behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort.
The festival will be open both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature show kites, kite demonstrations, a “hot tricks” competition, kite ballet to music and free stunt kite lessons.
Windworks at John’s Pass is the festival sponsor.
Drawbridge to shut down
TREASURE ISLAND — The Treasure Island Causeway bascule bridge will close to boat traffic from Jan. 16 through Feb. 3. Vehicle traffic will remain normal.
The closure is necessary to correct communications errors with the Programmable Logic Controllers and wiring on both sides of the bridge. Vessels able to safely pass without an opening may do so at any time.
For more information contact the city of Treasure Island Public Works at 727-547-4575 ext. 250.
St. Pete Beach library sets events
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Jan. 13, 12 noon — Healthy for Life Nutrition Program: Join us for a nutrition program presented by the American Heart Association.
Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Library CLOSED.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Paint a Piggy Bank. Come celebrate Financial Wellness Month by painting a ceramic piggy bank at the library. Supplies are limited, one piggy bank per child.
Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. — “There’s a Crystal-Clear Pond, the Unseen World of Water Pollution.” Author Pamela Joy Trow will read her story featuring her original artwork. There will also be interactive games and educational resources on keeping our water clean.
Thursday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid,” by Bill Bryson.
Friday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn! See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Science of Snowflakes (elementary age). Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches library sets events
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 10:30 a.m. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
Art Class for Adults: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Jan. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Beaches Chamber sets ‘Resilience’ dinner
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. This year’s theme is “Rising to Resilience.”
The event kicks off with a Business Expo at 5 p.m. Program and awards will follow. Cost to attend the dinner is $75 per person.
Purchase tickets at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
Sponsorships and Business Expo tables are available.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.