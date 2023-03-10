ST. PETE BEACH — An all-encompassing beach ordinance, described by chief operating officer Jennifer McMahon as “an attempt to move all regulations related to the beach in our code into one chapter,” has been sent back to the drawing board for more contemplation and input from residents and the business community.
An ordinance was slated to be given a first reading by city commissioners, but at a Feb. 28 meeting, they decided the changes to regulations governing all aspects of beach use still had to be ironed out and tweaked with more input from interested individuals.
McMahon noted that discussion over what is allowed and not allowed on the beach has already taken place over a year — with two commission workshops, two beach stewardship meetings and a planning board meeting.
Commissioner Mark Grill, the most vocal questioner of the proposed revised ordinance, repeatedly asked what problems city was trying to fix by enacting some of the changes to the beach ordinance, and he questioned how regulations would be enforced.
McMahon told commissioners that from discussions at past meetings, several changes were proposed to the ordinance. Cabanas, chairs and umbrellas, which require a city permit, must be brought in each night and put out only if reserved.
Another portion of the ordinance requires that any commercial property used on the beach, including tables, chairs or umbrellas, must get a permit from the city and have proper insurance.
One change most everyone could agree with was to protect seabirds. Under the ordinance, “No person shall take, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, kill, trap, capture, collect, possess, or sell any of the endangered or threatened shorebird or seabird species.” It defines protected birds as the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, black skimmer, least tern or any other protected or endangered species.
And the new beach ordinance reflects a new state statute that permits municipalities to ban smoking, except for unfiltered cigars, on the beach. Another section also bans “extruded polystyrene foam, also known as Styrofoam,” from use on the beach.
The ordinance permits use of Tiki huts on the beach, but not to sell alcohol; their use is by permit only.
Another change that prompted a lot of discussion is that under a new section of the ordinance, only residents will be allowed to operate non-electric bikes on the beach, and they must have a city permit and decal. However, no e-bikes or other micromobility devices are allowed on the beach.
“What problem (are we) trying to solve?” asked Grill. “I’ve been contacted by residents who’ve lived here a long time and they say we never allowed bicycles. We don’t know how bicycles got on the beach in the first place. We still have signs up that say, ‘No bicycles.’ The Beach Stewardship Committee said no bicycles on the beach.”
The commissioner added, however, that he heard from some residents “who said it’s a wonderful thing, I really enjoy living here, we should have some way to have bicycles on the beach.” In a workshop, commissioners considered limitations by time, by day, or by time of the year. “It’s still not clear to me the problem we are trying to solve,” Grill said.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said most of the residents who came to him to complained that there started to be more of a proliferation of bikes on the beach as a result of businesses renting out bikes.
“In past discussion I was OK with banning bikes from the beach,” he explained. “But then I thought if there was a way of doing it that seems reasonable, that would allow our residents … just trying to have a little bit of fun and allow them to get a permit and have them on the beach. If it gets out of hand we can come back and revisit it,” he added.
“Those who want to ride their bikes on the beach that badly will go through the process,” Commissioner Chris Gaus said.
Other parts of the ordinance prohibit animals from the beach, and requires a permit for all recreational activities, such as yoga or dance classes, on the public beach. When it comes to fishing, while it’s lawful to fish on the beach, it is unlawful to fish after being warned by a sheriff’s deputy about the health and safety of bathers.
Other parts of the ordinance attempt to control cabanas or restrict use of alcohol in private areas, such as on hotel properties. The ordinance also addresses those who try to impede the public’s access to the beach or water.
Grill said “we made a lot of changes” and the commission should not approve the ordinance on first reading. He suggested the city staff should “go back, update it, look at it again, digest it, and discuss it with residents. There’s a lot of stuff in here and a lot of things that changed. I personally would feel a lot more comfortable with doing that.”
Mayor Al Johnson said, “With all the intricacies of the beach ordinance, I think we need to do a lot more work on it.”
City manager Alex Rey said the development of the ordinance has taken over a year with continuous meetings with many different groups. “It is a very difficult issue, because it’s the first time in I don’t know how many years it’s been tackled; we’re really trying to corral all the regulations.
“There is nothing more important than what we do here at the beach, so you have to be deliberate,” he said. “At the end of the day, not all of us with agree on every single point, but I think we are getting very close to having consensus on most of the big items. It’s moving forward.”
City Clerk Amber LaRowe suggested rather than table the ordinance to a certain date, the ordinance could be deferred and just brought back to the commission when ready. Commissioners unanimously agreed.