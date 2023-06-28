Beautiful but dangerous
A waterspout formed in front of 2500 Gulf Blvd. in Belleair Beach on June 19.
Resident Fred Weber, who took the photo, said it was heading toward land but dissipated about 50 yards offshore.
On June 16, beachgoers weren’t so lucky on Clearwater Beach — a waterspout came ashore, scattered umbrellas and cabanas, and sent two people to the hospital.
Chamber releases visitors’ guide
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce has released its new 2023 visitors’ guide. The guide aims to promote local businesses and attractions in the area, while providing visitors with information to enhance their experience in the community.
The guide contains tips and information that can be used to plan a perfect day out, or a weekend getaway. The guide can also be used by businesses to target new customers and promote their services to tourists visiting the area. It also highlights the many businesses and organizations that make up the Tampa Bay Beaches community.
The new visitors guide is available free of charge and can be obtained at the visitors center located at 6990 Gulf Blvd. or downloaded from the chamber website at tampabaybeaches.com/info.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, June 30, 12:30 p.m. — Interactive Film: This interactive movie experience includes snacks, props, and movement to make for an extra fun movie night! See SPBLibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, July 3, 5:30 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, July 4 — Independence Day. Library closed.
Wednesday, July 5, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m. — Tween Pizza & Movie Night: Kick back and relax while eating free pizza and watching a movie. This program is intended for tweens ages 9-13. We encourage parents to check Common Sense Media to see if this program is a good fit for your tween. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, July 7, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café: In the spirit of the summer reading theme of "All Together Now," join us as we return to civil discourse at St. Pete Beach's Socrates Café. Inspired by Christopher Phillips and his book “Socrates Café: A Fresh Taste of Philosophy," this discussion group seeks to engage us in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Friday, July 7, 4 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m. — Game On: BEAM. Come try out our all-ages interactive projector game system that makes entertainment lively, educational, and fun. Games range from easy to difficult and cooperative to competitive. Twenty-minute sessions for up to 4 people are first come, first served. This is a full body gaming experience –—bring clean socks!
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out the new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Ask questions about your devices.
Closed: Tuesday, July 4. Independence Day.
Movies: Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. "The Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian.
Adult Summer Reading: June 1-August 11. Enter to win a $20 Barnes & Noble gift card.
Haiku Poetry Contest: July 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive a cash prize. Visit the library or gulfbeacheslibrary.org to enter.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Reading with the Rays: Visit the library for more information.
Children's Summer Reading Program: Monday, July 3 at 1 p.m. Color Wheelz Painting. Space is limited. Please sign up in advance.
Notary Services: The library provides notary services for $5 per stamp. Call 727-391-2828 to schedule an appointment.
Protect beach-nesting birds
Independence Day is a cause for remembrance and celebration. Unfortunately, celebratory fireworks can literally frighten birds to death.
Although beachside fireworks shows are entertaining to people, the bursts of color and noise wreak havoc on coastal birds — especially for nesting species. After each fireworks explosion, birds panic and fly from their nests, scattering the chicks and exposing them to predators and heat until their parents return. For this reason, it is better to attend a municipal firework show versus deploying store-bought fireworks on the beach.
Debris left from the fireworks litter our beaches and near-shore waters and can be easily mistaken for food by sea turtles and other marine animals. Hungry chicks nibble on plastic refuse, even ingesting some of the smallest pieces.
Audubon Florida has tips to make our beaches safer for birds:
• Give nesting birds at least 100 feet of distance or as much as possible. Signs or people will alert you to these areas, but some birds haven’t settled down to start nesting yet and may just look like they are resting in the sand. Please avoid walking through flocks of birds on the upper beach.
• If pets are permitted on beaches, keep them leashed and well away from birds.
• Remove trash and food scraps, which attract predators that will also eat birds’ eggs and/or chicks.
• Do not drive on beach dunes or other nesting areas.
• Attend a municipal fireworks show instead of deploying personal fireworks.
This Fourth of July weekend, many birds are re-nesting and will have their final opportunity to successfully raise young this season.
Be alert: if a bird dive-bombs you, you have gotten too close.
Redington Beach sets cleanup day
Redington Beach will host its annual Beach Cleanup Day on Wednesday, July 5, to clean up the litter from Independence Day parties and fireworks.
The cleanup will begin at Beach Park at Gulf Boulevard and 160th Avenue from 8 to 10 a.m. Garbage bags, litter grippers and water will be provided.
The cleanup is sponsored by the Redington Beach Property Owners Association. For more information, email info@rbpoa.com
Beach walk to push safety
TREASURE ISLAND — A walk to help educate pedestrians on how to stay safe is the mission of Treasure Island Fire Rescue's "Walk to the Beach Day" Friday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to noon.
TIFR will team up with the Treasure Island Police Department, city staff and other local agencies to promote pedestrian safety by offering safety tips, educational materials, and personal crossing guards during the event. Education stations will be located at various crosswalks on Gulf Boulevard from 104th Avenue to 108th Avenue.
A few tips from TIFR to help pedestrians stay safe:
• Pedestrians' safety is a shared responsibility.
• Walk on sidewalks when available.
• If a sidewalk is unavailable, walk facing traffic as far from traffic as possible.
• Pedestrians should always use crosswalks.
• Drivers should make eye contact with pedestrians.
• Drivers should not pass a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk.
• Stay alert. Eyes up! Put the phone down.