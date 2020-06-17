ST. PETE BEACH — When City Manager Alex Rey was hired, commissioners were optimistic but unsure about how he would handle the position. After 14 months on the job, Rey has erased any doubt any of those commissioners may have had, and they showed their gratitude June 9 by unanimously voting to give him a $15,000 a year raise.
Rey, who was making $175,000 a year, will now earn $190,000, or an 8.57% increase.
None of those commissioners were more effusive in their praise than Commissioner Melinda Pletcher.
“I don’t think that we have ever had a more productive person functioning in that position,” she said. “It amazes me every single day how he came here, listened to us during the interview process, put together an action plan, facilitated carrying it out tremendously, and continues to amaze me on the level of productivity that this city has not seen before.”
Mayor Al Johnson had initially called for a 5% salary increase, but Pletcher said more was warranted, reminding commissioners that they lowered his compensation when he was hired because they were unfamiliar with him.
Now, she said, the former Miami Lakes town manager has proven his worth and commitment to the city.
“He lives in our city,” said Pletcher, who originally called for a 10% pay hike but compromised on a lower figure. “It’s costing a fortune for him to live in our city. He’s involved in our community. He hits all of our businesses. They all know him. That costs money, and this is a great opportunity for us to maybe push that envelope a little bit more just to make up for his initial salary compensation agreement from a year ago.”
Rey provided commissioners with a list of the city’s accomplishments in the past year, and Johnson highlighted the new Freebee microtransit service.
The free on-demand shuttle service, which runs from Pass-A-Grille to County Park, allowed the city to eliminate the PSTA trolley service in the Pass-A-Grille area.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said decisions like that one have proven valuable to the city in many ways.
He added that Rey has brought in a “new, fresh perspective. Alex has shown a lot of energy. He has a lot of experience but also a lot of energy to get things done.”
The commission also extended Rey’s contract an extra year to March 2022.
Rey wasn’t the only one who the commission praised June 9.
City Attorney Andrew Dickman, who has offered services to the city since 2014, also received a pay raise.
Dickman’s retainer agreement was last revised in 2015, so the commission voted to increase his hourly rates from $205 to $220 each hour.