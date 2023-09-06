INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Hurricane Idalia made landfall as Category 3 storm in Florida’s Big Bend region last week, but its effects were still felt throughout Pinellas County.
From Tarpon Springs to St. Pete Beach, every waterfront community experienced flooding and or beach erosion.
On the county’s barrier islands, the damage done by Idalia to the already eroding shoreline has been deemed catastrophic by officials who have been fighting for critical beach renourishment projects.
“Absolutely,” Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy said before a Sept. 1 press conference when asked if she hopes the massive amount of erosion caused by Idalia will spur movement in their stalemate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army controls projects along the country’s shorelines and instituted a mandatory requirement that all waterfront property owners sign perpetual easements allowing them to use the land for renourishment projects after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
“We are looking for help from the Corps again, and we hope when they see what this storm did to our beach, on top of the erosion we’ve already experienced, they will understand how serious this is and hopefully we can come together and do something to solve the problem,” Kennedy said.
The severity of the situation was evident just a few feet away from the 17th Avenue beach access where the press conference was held. The wall of sand created by Idalia’s storm surge was more than 5 feet tall in some spots, forcing the closure of more than a dozen public beach walkovers that washed away during the storm, according to Indian Rocks Beach’s city manager, Gregg Mims.
“Our estimated impact to the city is about $600,000, with about $530,000 (earmarked) for the beach walkovers,” Mims said during the news conference, which was attended by the entire City Commission, Belleair Beach Mayor Dave Gattis, state Sen. Nick DiCeglie as well as dozens of area residents and media members. “We probably lost a third of the beach, if not more.”
When asked how they planned to handle the closure of 14, or roughly half, of IRB’s public beach walkovers during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, Mims preached patience and cautioned this would not be an easy or quick fix. “The public is going to have to be patient with us, because this is a major project,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be a multimonth fix.”
Gattis and DiCeglie said they fully supported Kennedy’s efforts to meet with county, state, and federal officials to try and affect change in a situation that became a lot more dire after Idalia.
“The state stands firm with the county and the municipalities,” said DiCeglie, a Republican from IRB who represents District 66. “This is an issue that obviously stems from the federal government and the decision by the Army Corps of Engineers. Our delegation here in Pinellas County has always been supportive of beach renourishment, and we will continue to be supportive.”
DiCeglie noted “if you go from Sand Key all the way down to St. Pete Beach, there is significant erosion that has occurred from this past hurricane, and we’re very concerned,” adding, “(Mayor Kennedy) talked about plan B and I think the big question right now is, what exactly is that plan B? Hopefully as these conversations unfold we can get to a plan B because if we wait two or three or four more years, it’s going to be increasingly problematic for all of our beach communities.”
According to Kennedy, who has already traveled to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. to fight for this issue and plans to meet with leaders from the 11 other Florida coastal communities handcuffed by the easement issue, including Jacksonville, waiting a few more years is not an option.
“If you walk down and take a look at the beach right now, it’s obvious we don’t have two or three years to wait,” she said. “By that time, there won’t be any beach left.”