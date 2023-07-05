REDINGTON SHORES — An angry outgoing town administrator Jeff Shoobridge abruptly rejected last week the commission’s offer for him to continue serving as a consultant, accusing District 2 Commissioner Christy Herig of continuing supervisory “abuse.”
Then Shoobridge dropped another bomb — a potentially multimillion-dollar capital improvements budget shortfall over the next few years.
The latter problem will be left to his replacement, Michael McGlothlin, who is scheduled to take over the town administer post in mid-August.
Meanwhile, the town’s staff will, with the help of some commissioners and the town’s financial consultants, be responsible for all decisions and actions involved in running the town.
The consulting contract Shoobridge negotiated with the town’s attorney, Robert Eschenfelder, would have run through October.
Instead, he told the commission that the next two days would be his last days working for the town.
Herig accused of abusive behavior
“After soul-searching, I was receptive (to serving as a consultant), however, today I have been reminded of an ongoing issue that is quite simply abusive … in that light, I feel it is best we make a clean break,” Shoobridge told the commission.
Shoobridge had unexpectedly announced his resignation in May after receiving a mediocre review and coming under fire by several commissioners. Several weeks ago, the commission picked McGlothlin as his replacement.
The commission, which had expected to approve a negotiated four-month-long consulting contract that would have paid Shoobridge $50 an hour to assist staff and his replacement through October, sat in mostly stunned silence as Shoobridge listed his grievances.
He presented a print-out of an email exchange with Herig from earlier that day (Wednesday, June 28), in which Herig questioned Shoobridge’s actions relating to a resident complaint over ownership of trees on the town-owned right-of-way.
In one of Herig’s emails to Shoobridge, she wrote, “What are you planning now Jeff?”
He told the commission such questions from the commissioner had become commonplace and that since he was hired as the towns administrator a year ago, she repeatedly accused him of “planning something” and questioned his motives.
“Quite honestly it just reminded me that we have a member of this commission that in every interaction is condescending, that refuses to acknowledge that anyone else might have expertise in any area,” Shoobridge said.
“I can only envision (if he signed the consulting contract) that the town’s staff would ask my opinion and then I would get calls questioning my motives on something — accusing me of planning a nefarious something.
“I have been subject of abuse from this commissioner from day one. The day after our first commission meeting (to consider) an appeal, I attempted to give my professional advice that it was inappropriate for this person to continue to assist an appellant.
“I was essentially told to stay in my lane, to shut up and pay attention to the rest of my job,” he continued. “I can only imagine that if I sign this agreement to stay on until October that every single piece of advice I give is going to be questioned and my motives are going to be questioned. That is not something I am willing to set myself up for, so, I apologize to this commission, but I am not willing to set myself up for that,” Shoobridge said.
Neither Herig nor other members of the commission responded to Shoobridge’s statements except for Mayor MaryBeth Henderson, who said, “This is the first I have heard of this.”
Shoobridge had clashed with Herig as well as several other commissioners over the past year. The same issue happened nearly 20 years ago, when the town hired its first administrator, who then resigned a year later, similarly frustrated over blurred areas of commission responsibilities.
Herig explained Monday that she “specifically chose not to engage” Shoobridge and his accusations during the meeting.
“I do not believe I was abusive, but I was persistent,” Herig said, adding that she felt it was her job to keep track of progress on Shoobridge’s action items.
When asked if she will deal any differently with his replacement, Herig said, “I have a lot of faith with this new guy (McGlothlin) coming in. I vetted him completely and am impressed with how long he served (in a variety of job postings).”
McGlothlin served for the past five years as city administrator for Columbia City, Oregon, where he previously was the city’s chief of police for nine years. Previously, he was division commander for the Zebulon Police Department in North Carolina, also for nine years.
He also worked as a law enforcement officer and special assistant to the city manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Earlier, he served for seven years in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Airborne Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Eschenfelder reminded the commission that a number of ordinances and town policies require actions by the town’s administrator, a position that will be empty through mid-August, and suggested the commission decide how such scenarios would be handled.
After a lengthy discussion, individual commissioners said they would step in to help and Shoobridge said he would respond to emergency calls from the staff. No formal action plan was adopted, however.
“Thank you, Jeff, for staying and helping us and doing what you can — and good luck,” Henderson told Shoobridge as the commission began a new discussion relating to preliminary 2023-24 budget figures compiled by Shoobridge.
Sewer system a ‘time bomb’
“This is where it gets ugly; and it’s stinky,” Shoobridge said, calling needed spending on the town’s sewer system a “budget breaker” and “a ticking time bomb” for years to come.
Repairs to the town’s sewer lines have been going on for more than five years. The 60-year-old sewer system includes main sewer lines; smaller lateral lines that run from the houses, condos and businesses to the main lines; and manholes.
The town had hoped to hand off the estimated $7 million cost to repair and maintain its sewer system by giving it to Pinellas County. But the county is not interested in the revenue-generating system unless it is brought up to minimum standards.
For Redington Shores that means spending at least $3.2 million to replace more than 300 deteriorating and mismatched sewer lines connecting residences and businesses to the town’s sewer system. Additionally, 130 aging and leaking manholes must be sealed at a potential cost of $342,000.
Shoobridge said the cost of replacing individual lateral sewer lines would a total $5.4 million more.
“This is a town-critical need,” Shoobridge said. “Most of laterals were put in the 1960s and they are not lasting. In order for Pinellas County to take over system and for us to get rid of the liability, we’ve got to spend some money.”
The town has enough money to cover expenses incurred in 2024, but beyond that, the town will have to find additional funding.
“If you look at the bottom line, in 2025 we are $650,000 short. By 2026, if we continue with these replacements, we are looking at $1.6 million,” he said. “The sewer lines have got to be handled.”
With these costs, plus increasing cost estimates for the town’s plan to bury utility lines along Gulf Boulevard, Shoobridge recommended the town consider using special funds dedicated to beautification for the undergrounding project and a possible future bond issue to address sewer fund shortfalls.
The cost of the Gulf Boulevard Beautification Project along Gulf Boulevard is ultimately paid for with Penny for Pinellas funds, but Redington Shores, as well as other beach communities, are expected to pay that cost upfront and then apply for reimbursement from the county.
Ordinance changes debated
Last week’s triple, back-to-back meetings and workshops were supposed to accomplish three things: 1) establishing operational guidance for the next month while the town would be without a professional manager at the helm; 2) reviewing a tentative budget for the 2023-34 fiscal year; and 3) discussion of upcoming new and revised ordinances covering a wide range of topics from updating the town’s dock code to banning paragliders on the beach and establishing a no-wake zone throughout the town’s Intracoastal Waterway.
The first two topics contained surprises for the commission. The final workshop results were in line with previous discussions and decisions and will be ratified in future formal votes.