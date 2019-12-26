MADEIRA BEACH — A new law regulating live-aboard boats on waterways within the city’s jurisdiction moved closer to becoming a reality at a special City Commission meeting Dec. 17.
At that session, the commission approved a grant and the purchase of a sewage pump-out system, and adopted a $5 fee for a permit that allows liveaboard boat owners to dock in city waters.
The regulations require boaters who live on board their boats to pump out at the City Marina and display the permit. They can then anchor for up to 72 hours before having to move on.
The current pump-out system at the marina “is not working at all,” according to a city memorandum. A Clean Vessel Act Grant from the Department of Environmental Protection will pay 75 percent of the new system’s $17,873 cost, leaving a total cost of the city of just under $4,500.
City Manager Bob Daniels said passage of the resolution authorizing the $5 permit fee allows the city to charge the fee, which is to pay for the cost of administering the live-aboard regulations.
Daniels said the city will then look at the actual cost, and adjust the fee if needed.
With the pump-out system purchased and fee approved, “the city is now ready to move forward,” Daniels said. “We will be testing the system to be ready for a Jan. 1 rollout.”
Live-aboard boats have been a concern of condo residents living on the Intracoastal Waterway. At a September commission meeting, they packed City Hall to tell of their difficulties with neighbors who live on their boats. A city memo accompanying the liveaboard regulations when first proposed said the boats “are a growing issue in city waters and pose a threat to public health and safety.”
John Apache of Sea Towers was one of those who spoke at the September commission meeting. He said the live-aboards “continually dump trash out and we have to pay somebody to pick it up.”
Their sewage “lays on top of the water,” Apache said. Also, “Their generators run all night long.”
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, for moving this proposal forward,” said Barbara Mazeika, a resident of the Madeira Beach Yacht Club condos. “My husband has worked for two years with the EPA and other agencies to try to get these problems addressed,” she had said.
A commission that is often divided has given the live-aboard regulations and related issues unanimous approval.