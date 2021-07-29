SEMINOLE — In simple terms, Tampa Bay Newspapers publisher Dan Autrey explained the reason for his success while at the helm of community papers for many years.
"Hire good people. And let them do the job you hire them for," said Autrey, who is retiring at the end of July. "That's all it takes."
Recruited in 2002 to restructure and rebuild Tampa Bay Newspapers, Autrey began to look at opportunities to create more publications.
After some newspaper redesign efforts, personnel moves and other improvements, Autrey oversaw expansion efforts, leading to the start of more newspapers, such as the Dunedin and Palm Harbor Beacons, along with new special sections.
The model was simple: Have good core products and use resources, such as some stories from existing papers for the new papers.
"Then as it grows, we can add more sales and more editorial staff, and that model worked with Dunedin and Palm Harbor, which are both highly successful," he said.
Autrey, who lives in the Seminole area with his wife, Michele, has been in the newspaper business since 1977.
Since Autrey has been publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers, he has led efforts to launch newspapers in Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Hillsborough counties.
Total circulation of the papers is more than 200,000 for the weeklies, and about 37,000 for the monthlies. They serve nearly 30 communities.
Climbing the ladder
Born and raised in Kissimmee, Autrey had similar success at the Osceola News-Gazette, following in the footsteps of a mentor in expansion efforts.
From sales representative to sales manager to general manager and then publisher in 1996, Autrey didn't envision having such as a career path as a college student, and he had considered going to law school.
He graduated from Florida Technological University, now the University of Central Florida, in June 1977 with a bachelor of arts degree in public administration and criminal justice.
Autrey had been dating Michele for 2½ years, and in July of that year she gave him a directive: "'You got four months to get a job. We are getting married in December.’ Absolute truth," Autrey said.
The father of one of his friends was hiring sales representatives at the Osceola Sun, which was published five days a week. Autrey worked at the publication for several months.
In 1978, seeing an opportunity, Autrey contacted Dick Luzader, "one of the giants of industry," who had started a weekly paper in Kissimmee. He joined the staff, staying on board during many management and ownership changes.
The Osceola News-Gazette was named the best weekly newspaper in the state repeatedly over the years by virtue of it winning the Florida Press Association's Sweepstakes award. The papers won numerous design and writing awards while also having strong sales.
Bill Orben, former editor of the Osceola News-Gazette for more than two decades, said Autrey's greatest asset is his trust in his people.
"He recognized we were capable enough to drive the car and not take it over the cliff. Too many managers, regardless of the industry, micromanage their workers to a point where they fear to innovate," Orben said.
"Dan made sure his editorial department had the resources — be it people or technology — to excel in an ever-changing industry. That wasn’t always easy for him because those at the top sometimes couldn’t see the long-term payoff of an investment," Orben said.
Taking over TBN
In 2002, while Autrey was at the News-Gazette, opportunity knocked again. He got a call from a headhunter who said his clients were looking for somebody to take an executive newspaper position on the west coast of the state.
"One of things that really said that maybe it's time to go was I had a Hispanic paper ready to go and had interviewed" a person prepared to become the editor.
"And our accountant, president, said no, we can't afford it," Autrey said.
So he moved on, taking the job of president and publisher of Tampa Bay Newspapers after an interview with executives of Times Publishing Co., the owners of TBN, including chairman and chief executive Paul Tash. Autrey left the News-Gazette after giving six weeks’ notice.
"That was 2002 and here it is. We have done a lot of expansion, and we have done a lot of great work. We are probably one of the few newspaper operations that can say we are a lot better operation than we were 20 years ago," he said.
Jay Rey, TBN associate publisher, said Autrey has meant much to the company and him as well, saying that TBN "is in a fantastic position to grow and succeed because of Dan's leadership over the past two decades.
"He has been a fantastic mentor over the past 14 years, constantly teaching, pushing, and encouraging me to be the best leader I can be," said Rey, who will be succeeding Autrey.
Chris George, TBN executive editor, also had accolades for Autrey as did Andy Corty, former vice president of the Tampa Bay Times.
"In a time when unfeeling corporations are swallowing our industry, Dan has somehow operated a business that finds the perfect balance between caring about people and product," George said. "Dan makes all feel welcome, and his combination of professional knowledge and concern for employees is rare in our — or any — industry."
Added Corty, “Dan was a star among stars — a real gentleman. He is one of the best hires I’ve ever made and has been an amazing asset to TBN and the Times.”
Autrey also has worked with newspaper executives across the state, serving twice as chairman of the Florida Press Association and president of the Community Papers of Florida.
Looking back, he said he has been blessed to work with "some incredible talent" and takes pride in the growth of the papers, such as the recent conversion of two monthlies in Hernando County to a weekly paper.
The papers have won many awards, including top honors in a national contest.
"Awards are great, but still, is it something we are proud of and we like and can readers accept?" he said.
He thinks the future is bright for the newspaper group, noting that the community newspapers provide news as well as features that are well-received.
The papers can't provide only good news, he said, but can't be a police blotter, either.
"You've got to find a balance," Autrey said.
Logan George, head of design and branding for TBN, said she has worked for a lot of publishers during her 20 years in newspapers, but Autrey has been by far the best in the business. Never once, she said, was his door closed to her when she needed to talk to him.
"His kindness, compassion and generosity have made me a better journalist, and I will forever be grateful to him for his leadership," she said
Retired longtime Seminole Beacon advertising saleswoman Wilda Whittle had similar comments about Autrey.
"He really supported the sales team — there wasn’t anything we needed that he didn’t get for us," Whittle said.
The father of three grown children, Autrey said his plans for retirement include staying active and spending more time with his family, which includes his "awesome" granddaughter, and exercising, such as by playing tennis. He also would like to travel more and provide volunteer service.
"I don't think there's any shortage of volunteer opportunities where people can use help," Autrey said.
He is full of praise for the employees of Tampa Bay Newspapers and its sister publications.
"I'm retiring with the knowledge I'm leaving it in great hands. I have a great team," Autrey said. "The last thing I want to do is retire and worry about everybody."