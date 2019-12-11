TREASURE ISLAND — Commissioners here plan to take a cautious approach when it comes to submitting a permit application to the state Department of Environmental Protection to clear beach vegetation from 103rd to 119th avenues.
At their Dec. 3 work session, commissioners directed staff to submit a scaled-down version of the area to be cleared, if they believe that has the best chance of being approved.
Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles explained, “In 2014 the city was involved in litigation pertaining to vehicles on the beach. As a result, the previous city manager ceased all unnecessary beach activities requiring vehicles or heavy equipment,” so vegetation was not removed.
At that time, then-City Manager Reid Silverboard explained in an email that the beach was not cleared because the city was sued by the owners of the Page Terrace, Windjammer, and Thunderbird motels for permitting vehicles to drive and park on the public beach as part of the city’s special events. The motels claimed the activity was destroying dunes and vegetation, damaging the beach, and threatening sea turtle nesting areas.
The city contested the allegations and was prepared to prove its activity was not harming the beach or dunes and was in compliance with permits from state and local environmental organizations. Attempts to mediate the dispute failed.
After a court hearing in which no testimony was presented nor witnesses or experts questioned, a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and issued a permanent injunction prohibiting the city from allowing vehicular traffic on the beach for any reason except cleanup, repair or public safety.
The ruling “achieved what the plaintiffs were seeking; however, there were also unintended consequences that have far-reaching impacts,” Silverboard said in his 2015 explanation. “We can no longer rake the beach to fluff the sand and keep vegetation from growing. … The seaweed that accumulates along the tide line used to be dragged to the low tide line, so that it would be washed back into the gulf at high tide. Now we are supposed to leave it in place because of its value to shore life habitat, as well as its value to sand retention in the renourishment area.”
Boyles told commissioners in the five years since the injunction was implemented, vegetation has filled in along the beach, and a group of residents and businesses have now requested that the vegetation be removed for aesthetic purposes. The group is requesting removal of beach vegetation to recreate the vegetation coverage that was present in 2014, when the injunction took effect.
In July, staff negotiated for the removal of beach vegetation behind Treasure Sands Condominiums with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to include the installation of an ADA-compliant dune walkover that veers southward to avoid the area directly behind the condominiums, she told commissioners.
This is the only known feasible beach location to add an additional walkover compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Boyles said. Funding for the walkover is available through a Pinellas County grant and adding dune walkovers is an objective in the city’s strategic plan.
During the comments portion of the hearing, commissioners initially did not speak favorably about the DEP-suggested walkover site, but later said they might accept the concept if it meant getting approved for a permit.
If approved to remove vegetation to 2014 coverage levels, it is likely that any areas exhibiting elevation, such as a build-up of dunes, would be excluded, she advised. In addition, the city maintains an annual beach raking permit that stipulates equipment must stay a minimum of 10 feet from any vegetation. This requirement promotes the growth of vegetation over time as plants grow into that 10-foot buffer zone.
Commissioners Deborah Toth, Heidi Horvak and Saleene Partridge suggested the city ask DEP for permission to do a project incrementally.
Partridge said she is in favor of moving forward with a plan that entails “asking for what we think we can get.” She suggested the city “move forward with a plan that can unfold slowly and naturally, with what we can get at the time, and allows us to see how it looks and what the response is.”
She added, “Going forward with the whole plan, I don’t see that happening.”
Commissioner Tyler Payne voiced concern that asking to only clean up a limited portion of the beach at a time will appear “disingenuous to DEP,” and viewed as an attempt to “hide our real plans.” He questioned whether DEP would get annoyed with the city and question why one large permit wasn’t submitted, rather than several smaller requests.
Horvak said perhaps the city should tell DEP that it just wants to do a little bit at a time. “I’d like to move forward to what we think we can get, and ask staff to be transparent with DEP about what we will want eventually,” she said.
A piecemeal approach would be more acceptable to DEP, Mayor Larry Lunn said.
Commissioners advised staff to return at another meeting with a revised permit application that asks DEP for what the city believes it can get, rather than an extensive proposal to remove all rotting beach vegetation.