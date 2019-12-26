ST. PETE BEACH — It will soon be cheaper for food truck vendors to sell treats during special events in downtown districts of the Community Redevelopment Area.
On first reading at their Dec. 10 meeting, commissioners approved revised language on an ordinance that reduces yearly permit fees vendors are charged to operate and imposes strict restrictions on food truck operations.
For food truck vendors, the most important portion of the revision lowers the first-time permit fee from $170 to $85 for Class 1 mobile kitchens, and $35 for Class 3 ice cream trucks and Class 2 canteen trucks. The same fee schedule will be implemented for yearly permit renewals.
Commissioner Melinda Pletcher, who cast the lone dissenting vote in the 4-1 decision, asked if the trucks would have to follow the same regulations as “brick and mortar” restaurants, such as sign regulations.
During a work session a few weeks ago, she told fellow commissioners the city should protect its brick and mortar restaurants that have to incur higher costs, adhere to more regulations and struggle to remain in operation year-round, while food trucks come and go.
However, other commissioners noted local street festivals have been unable to attract food trucks because the city’s permit fees were too high. They added that customers who buy from a food truck are not the same as those who frequent a sit-down restaurant.
City Manager Alex Rey said the city just wants to charge vendors a fair fee.
Rey explained the revised fees are more in line with actual expenses incurred by the city to inspect and permit the food trucks, since some inspections are handled by state agencies.
The revised ordinance notes, “the City Commission recognizes that mobile food vending is a specialized use with a specialized market.”
Rey advised commissioners on Oct. 21 the Planning Board heard the proposed amendments to the food truck ordinance and voted unanimously to recommend approval to the City Commission.
The revised language addresses “mobile food establishments to clarify operations of vehicles regarding special events, and permit non-customary operations of food trucks on private property at special events taking place in the city’s downtown core districts of the Community Redevelopment Area,” he said.
In addition to reducing the permit fee, the ordinance spells out a series of restrictions governing food truck operations in the city. During events, mobile food trucks are permitted to operate only after 7 a.m. and before 10 p.m. Any request for extended hours must be reviewed and approved by the city.
Among the regulations, mobile food trucks are permitted in public rights-of-way, or on public property, in conjunction with a special event permit, subject to approval of the City Commission. However, operation of a mobile food truck is prohibited on vacant or unimproved property. Food trucks can only operate from and be located on an improved surface at least 5 feet off the public right-of-way.
Other rules of the road specify no more than two mobile food trucks are allowed to operate on any property at any one time, except as may be allowed by a special event permit. In addition, except as may be allowed as part of a special event permit, mobile food trucks are only permitted on each property a maximum of three days per week.
Among other prohibitions and restrictions, open flame cooking is prohibited, unless it’s permitted by the city fire marshal. Additionally, amplified music is prohibited and any other sounds from the mobile food truck must comply with the city’s noise ordinance. Mobile food trucks are prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages unless specifically allowed by a city-issued permit in conjunction with a special event.
In addition, the food truck operator must provide a waste receptacle within 100 feet of the truck. A mobile food truck operating at a site for more than three hours must also have a written agreement that confirms its employees have access to a flushable restroom within 150 feet of the vending location during the hours of operation.
City commissioners will hold a second reading and final vote on whether to adopt the revised ordinance next month.